2022 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 14 of college football season

5) Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (6-1, 225)

Willis had another tough outing against Louisiana on Nov. 20, throwing two picks and giving defenders a few other chances. He threw late into double coverage but faced constant pressure and often did not have a checkdown option. Willis was also harassed in the pocket by Army in the first half last weekend, taking four of his five sacks in the first two quarters and showing regression to poor footwork. He had better protection in the second half, when he threw absolute lasers to all parts of the field and was more effective as a scrambler. Liberty receivers also had several drops on the day that took points off the board.

4) Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah (6-3, 235)

Lloyd showed scouts a bit of everything in Utah's final two regular-season games. The Utes squashed Oregon's playoff hopes with a 38-7 win as Lloyd attacked runs and brought heat as a rusher later in the game. Lloyd was a force against Colorado, as well, missing a couple of open-field tackles but bringing the wood when squaring up his target. He took away receivers in coverage in both games, stopping the Buffaloes from converting third downs and preventing a touchdown late against the Ducks. He looked a bit like the Cowboys' Micah Parsons with his hand in the dirt, beating tackles and getting to quarterbacks as they unloaded passes.

3) Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State (6-5, 262)

Boston College's tackles could not block Johnson during the first half of their matchup at Chestnut Hill because of his violent hands and speed around the corner. He also forced a quick throw from the end zone, which led to a safety, and consistently stopped runs to his side of the field. He had less of an impact in the second half, as the Eagles ran the ball more effectively. Johnson got a sack against Florida in a losing effort last Saturday, winning on the edge at times to force poor throws. He chased plays downfield, as well, but was not a significant factor against the run game (by the Gators' design) in the fourth quarter.

2) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (6-3, 220)

Pickett was in rhythm early in Pitt's 48-38 win over Virginia two weeks ago, zipping passes across the field and into tight windows. He kept his eyes downfield when avoiding rushers, throwing a touchdown to an open Jordan Addison at the back of the end zone in one such instance. Pickett threw interceptions on consecutive possessions, however, turning the ball over on a 50-50 pass at the end of the first half and when double-clutching a throw into Cover 2 at the start of the third quarter. Efficient in a 31-14 road win over Syracuse last week, he matriculated the ball down the field with short passes before impatiently launching a deep jump ball despite having a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter.

1) Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (6-6, 265)