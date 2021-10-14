2022 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects at midseason

5) Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky (6-5, 345)

Kentucky beat Florida in Lexington for the first time since 1986, with Kinnard leading the way on two scores. He got a hand on a second-level defender to free up receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in the first half, and then created space for Chris Rodriguez Jr.'s touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Kinnard didn't budge on bull rushes from Zachary Carter. Jeremiah Moon and Brenton Cox challenged him with speed and strong hands, but Kinnard kept them out of plays, too. He started the team's win over LSU last week, dominating defensive ends and linebackers with heavy hands and surprising short-area agility. A first-half leg injury showed him up a bit, but he worked through any pain to crash the edge on runs and maintain his balance in pass protection. Kinnard twice walled off two defenders on rushing attempts during the game-sealing touchdown drive.

4) Adam Anderson, Edge, Georgia (6-5, 230)

Anderson often falls into the background because there are so many playmakers on Georgia's defense. His get-off, length and bend off the edge were evident, though, when shedding a tight end block to help Nakobe Dean drag down Arkansas QB J.K. Jefferson for a short loss late in the first quarter in Week 5. Anderson used a long-arm rush move in the first half to get the right tackle off-balance, but the play was cut short thanks to one of four false start penalties against Arkansas. He dropped into coverage and spied Jefferson later in the game, but finally recorded a sack in the fourth quarter as he shed the right tackle block to grab backup QB Malik Hornsby as he tried to escape the pocket. In last week's win over Auburn, Anderson again dropped into coverage regularly and played the run adeptly while splitting reps with Nolan Smith. Anderson beat the Tigers' right tackle with a quick inside move to bring down a running back for a short gain in the second quarter. He nearly had a sack late in the first half when moving quickly upfield then swiping away the left tackle inside, but the helping left guard just got enough of him to prevent the play.

3) Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (6-1, 188)

Olave was glad to see quarterback C.J. Stroud return from a one-week absence for routs of Rutgers and Maryland; the starting passer found him 12 times for 239 yards and four TDs. A first-quarter catch against the Scarlet Knights was fit for highlight reels, as he jumped high into the air to snag a pass yet managed to get one foot in-bounds. Olave worked inside and outside in both matchups, getting off the line smoothly and quickly to challenge man and zone coverages. He scored on a scramble drill and post-corner route in the red zone against Rutgers and on a post (with help from an over-aggressive safety) for his first score against Maryland. The senior Buckeye made an impressive catch for his third-quarter touchdown versus the Terps, fighting through contact and snatching a ball up for grabs in the middle of the end zone. He had a couple other chances for touchdowns in that contest but came up just short on a full-extension dive and had another tipped away by a safety at the last second. Olave surpassed Cris Carter for third on Ohio State's career receiving touchdown list last week with 29. He now trails Devin Smith (30) and David Boston (34).

2) Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (6-6, 265)

Hutchinson made just three tackles in the Wolverines' 38-17 win over Wisconsin two weeks ago, but his presence was felt throughout the contest. He forced a holding call early (which was declined as a teammate got a sack on the play) and regularly took on blockers to take space away from running backs. Twice Wisconsin tried to cross-block Hutchinson with guards, but he blew by them only to come up just short of the sack. He again spent much of his time in the backfield in Michigan's 32-29 win over Nebraska last week. Hutchinson was able to beat the Huskers' tackles with power and swim moves, but quarterback Adrian Martinez was able to slip out of Hutchinson's grasp every time as the defender didn't quite have the agility and bend to grab him. In both games, Hutchinson's awareness and tenacity on the edge often pushed ball-carriers to other defenders so they could make the play.

1) Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (6-1, 225)