2022 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 12 of college football season

20) Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor (6-0, 197)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The dish on Pitre (pronounced pea-tree) is that he's a playmaker as a blitzer, run defender and in coverage. Consecutive plays in the third quarter of the Bears' victory over Texas three weeks ago sum up his game: First, he pushed two blockers into the backfield, which allowed his teammates to tackle star back Bijon Robinson for a loss. Next, he reached in front of an open receiver to knock down a pass and prevent a first down. Baylor lost at TCU the following week, but Pitre made his presence felt with three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and three pass breakups. He mostly played in coverage in the home win over Oklahoma last week but twice brought down running back Kennedy Brooks for losses on plays where he could attack the line of scrimmage.

19) Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota (6-9, 380)

The Gophers dominated Northwestern in the trenches three weeks ago, running for 308 yards in the 41-14 win. Faalele drove his man backwards on many plays, engaging up top and moving his feet. He did the same in losses to Illinois and Iowa over the past two weeks, using his massive frame to protect his quarterback from edge rushers with smooth kick-slides and single-arm blocks. He was push-pulled to the ground a couple of times against Illinois, though, when overextended in pass pro and finished one goal-line play on his back in that game, mainly because his height makes it difficult for him to stay low in short-yardage situations.

18) Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State (6-4, 260)

McBride caught 23 passes for 282 yards in losses to Boise State, Wyoming and Air Force over the past three weeks, but hasn't found the end zone since Week 2 because of a lack of red-zone targets. He nearly scored on a 30-yard reception against the Cowboys, but stumbled after separating from his defender and snatching the high throw. Rams coaches do find ways to get McBride the ball away from the goal line, whether it is his staple 7-yard out, slants and seam routes as an outside receiver, or center screens and shovel passes. He exhibited his athleticism against Boise State by jumping over a would-be tackler and has been a solid run blocker throughout the season.

17) Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia (6-4, 325)

Salyer excelled against talented edge players Zachary Carter and Brenton Cox Jr. in the Bulldogs' 34-7 win over Florida three weeks ago. Carter's bull rush attempts got nowhere, and even when Cox spun out of initial contact, Salyer pushed him around the edge so his quarterback was safe. He collapsed the edge on Zamir White's long touchdown run, walled off back-side pursuit, won his man-up battle on the line and was effective on a receiver screen and counter run against the Gators. Salyer missed the Missouri and Tennessee contests with a foot injury over the past couple weeks, but he is expected to return soon.

16) Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (6-4, 215)