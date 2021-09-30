2022 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 5 of college football season

10) Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (6-7, 321)

Penning physically dominated FCS newbie St. Thomas (Minnesota) on Sept. 18, often pushing his man to the turf or driving him backwards until the whistle. He was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the first half for slamming into a defender as the play ended after he had already thrown him to the ground. Penning still finished his blocks after that play but dialed it back a little. The Panthers did not play last week.

9) Jaxson Kirkland, OT, Washington (6-7, 310)

Kirkland and the Huskies bounced back from a tough Week 2 outing in Ann Arbor to pound Arkansas State, 52-3. He was powerful in the run game and stout as a pass protector. Kirkland was also a force in the rushing attack in Washington's overtime win over Cal last week, allowing running back Sean McGrew to go off his backside for multiple runs, including a touchdown. While often solid in pass protection, Kirkland was sent backwards when defenders got their hands on his numbers and found himself on the ground after one such power rush.

8) Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn (6-0, 190)

McCreary proved himself the top senior cornerback prospect by playing well against Penn State's Jahan Dotson (No. 11 on this list) in the Tigers' 28-20 loss at Penn State. He had the speed to stay with Dotson down the sideline and was physical on the line and when making tackles -- not just against Dotson, but in the run game, too. McCreary converted an uncontested interception near the end of the first half. The Tigers had a scare against Georgia State at home last weekend. McCreary was tested on multiple deep throws against bigger receivers, but his foot quickness at the line and his long speed helped him stay with his man down the sideline. He drew a pass interference flag in the second quarter when he failed to look back for the ball when he was guarding the intended target, but he did fight the receiver through the catch -- something that NFL scouts appreciate.

7) Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State (6-5, 262)

Johnson was the Seminoles' leading tackler (10 stops) against Wake Forest two weeks ago. He spent most of the game hunting ball-carriers out of the backfield, as the Demon Deacons grabbed the early lead and ran the ball 58 times. He was strong at the point of attack and chased plays to the sideline when needed. Johnson was mostly concerned about quarterback Malik Cunningham running out of the pocket in the team's loss to Louisville last week, whether he was lined up outside or inside for stunts on third downs. The fifth-year senior won with violent hands throughout the game and did get a sack when Cunningham had no choice but to throw late in the first half.

6) Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky (6-5, 345)