2022 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 9 of college football season

20) Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (6-4, 215)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Ridder has shown command in a clean pocket, throwing darts and lofting deep balls in the middle of the field. He's also made defenses pay with his long strides on scrambles against man coverage and on called runs. However, Ridder's lack of accuracy on passes to the sidelines and when throwing off-platform are concerns. His long delivery nearly gave Notre Dame a pick-six early this month, and it allows defenders an extra step to reach his longer passes. Against Navy last weekend, Ridder again controlled the middle of the field via the air but could have easily had three passes intercepted instead of only one (in the red zone after he misread the coverage). Still, Ridder has the passing acumen and intangibles to succeed at the next level. With more time to hone his skills, he will add strength and improve his technique enough to be a top-75 pick.

19) Haskell Garrett, DT, Ohio State (6-2, 300)

Garrett continues to show NFL teams he has the power and inside quickness to start as a three-technique at the next level. The Buckeyes went to Indiana last week and it did not take long for them to assert their control over the Hoosiers in the 54-7 demolition. Garrett started strong, pushing back the left guard and sacking quarterback Jack Tuttle as he tried to escape the pocket. Tuttle threw for a touchdown later in the drive, but he took a hard hit on the play from Garrett, who beat the right guard on an inside twist. Tuttle sat out a couple of series, eventually returning for a few snaps before sitting out the rest of the one-sided affair. Garrett also did not play many snaps because of the lopsided score and the Buckeyes' deep defensive line rotation. He was disruptive on the first series of the second half, though, swimming past a reach-block attempt by the right tackle to stop a run and then winning the inside gap to force the center into a bear hug to prevent Garrett from reaching the passer.

18) Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia (6-4, 325)

Salyer left the Auburn contest with an ankle injury three weeks ago but seemed healthy for the Bulldogs' win over Kentucky on Oct. 16. He controlled a strong senior lineman in Josh Paschal for most plays in the run game (the Wildcats' star got the upper hand on one first-quarter run, beating Salyer's reach block) and in pass protection. The Bulldogs often ran behind their left tackle's powerful blocks. Salyer was able to push whoever was lined up against him off the ball, and even showed off his mobility to pull for a third-quarter run. His strength and build will likely push him inside to guard in the NFL, but he's playing well enough on the edge to earn consideration at tackle, just as the Patriots have kept former Bulldog Isaiah Wynn outside. Salyer got some much-needed rest while on a bye last weekend, as he has to face Florida's talented defensive line on Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville.

17) Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State (5-11, 184)

Coming off a bye week, the Nittany Lions were upset by Illinois, 20-18, in nine overtimes on Oct. 23. Dotson was targeted 14 times in the game, but he made just six catches for 58 yards, and it appeared he and QB Sean Clifford weren't often on the same page. Dotson won on a couple of slants with excellent quickness off the line, though he fumbled after one of those catches (his knee might have been down before the ball came out but no harm was done since his teammate recovered the ball). Dotson reminded scouts of his outstanding hands on the play after the fumble, adjusting to a poorly thrown deep pass and jumping in front of a defender to take away a potential interception. In the second half, he went low to nab an underthrown pass just before the ball hit the ground. In his only real chance to make a play after regulation, he failed to bring in an end zone fade thrown to the sideline in the first overtime. Dotson also let a punt drop on the 10-yard line in an early return chance but it looked like he learned from that, catching another over his shoulder to save crucial yardage in the fourth quarter.

16) Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah (6-3, 235)