2022 NFL Scouting Combine will be in Indianapolis; 2023 between Dallas, L.A. and Indy 

The NFL Scouting Combine will stay in Indianapolis for at least another year, but beyond that, the annual event might be on the move.

NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent confirmed the 2022 combine will remain in Indianapolis, while bids from Dallas, Los Angeles and Indianapolis are in consideration for the 2023 combine, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The combine has been held in Indianapolis since 1987, with its central geographical location making it a sensible venue for clubs and prospects alike. However, the NFL made combine locations for 2023-2028 subject to bidding. It's unknown when the winning 2023 bid will be announced.

The combine gathers more than 300 NFL draft prospects for a four-day series of medical, physical and mental testing, helping clubs make evaluations before the annual draft.

Held from the end of February into early March at Lucas Oil Stadium, the event schedules position groups to make staggered arrivals to begin the four-day sequence separately. Prospects go through the popular physical testing, including the 40-yard dash, and field drills on their final day. Players go through interviews with NFL clubs and media, as well. NFL Network broadcasts live coverage of the event.