2022 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 3 of college football season

5) Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia (6-6, 340)

In the highly anticipated opener against Clemson, Davis showed he can contribute on more than just a rotational basis in the NFL. Despite being 6-foot-6, Davis got under the pads of his man to drive him into the backfield. He was late off the snap at times, but he often flashed nice quickness off the ball for his size to win a gap. Davis beat a double team late in the fourth quarter and showed a bit of agility to corral quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in the pocket for a sack. Davis got big props from his teammates in the first half of the team's win over UAB by chugging to the sideline to bring down the Blazers' mobile quarterback, Tyler Johnston III. He had two other tackles before resting for the rest of the Bulldogs' 56-7 win.

4) Adam Anderson, Edge, Georgia (6-5, 230)

Anderson was active in Georgia's ballyhooed matchup with Clemson, getting a sack in the second half by exploding from his stance and shedding the right tackle with his hands to grab the quarterback. He posted five total tackles while coming on late blitzes to force DJ Uiagalelei to get rid of the football. Anderson didn't get the start in the Bulldogs' 56-7 drubbing of UAB, but played throughout the first half, recording a sack on an inside twist.

3) Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (6-1, 188)

In my initial top 25 senior prospects list, I called Olave smooth. His route-running and tight-roping on the sideline against Minnesota proved that adjective lacking. Olave scored twice, first from 38 yards to give the Buckeyes the lead early in the third quarter, and then from 61 yards to seal the win with less than five minutes remaining. He caught 12 passes for 126 yards against Oregon, exhibiting nimble feet and strong hands. He short-armed one deep pass in the first half and lost his footing in the end zone to miss out on a touchdown in the second half, though, and the Buckeyes fell at home to the Ducks.

2) Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (6-6, 265)

Hutchinson felt his way through the first half of the Wolverines' win over Western Michigan, standing up on the edge in Michigan's new scheme under former Baltimore Ravens assistant Mike Macdonald. Hutchinson came out in the third quarter and fully put his injury from last season behind him to be his usual run-stuffing, quarterback-chasing, fumble-forcing, field-goal-blocking self. It was more of the same against Washington last week. Hutchinson was constantly around the ball whether attacking the backfield or hustling 10 yards or more downfield (four tackles, 2.5 sacks).

1) Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (6-1, 225)