NFL Week 15 bold predictions: Jonathan Taylor-led Colts pummel Pats; Aaron Rodgers shreds Ravens

Nate Burleson: The Bengals (ninth seed) and Broncos (10th) are both outside of the AFC playoff picture at 7-6, so they know the importance of this contest. Joe Burrow, a player who loves the pressure and spotlight, helps get the Bengals trending back in the right direction after back-to-back losses. The second-year pro tosses three TD passes and Joe Mixon adds two more scores on the ground against the Broncos' No. 2-ranked scoring defense. Cincy improves to 8-6 and keeps playoff aspirations alive.

Marc Ross: New England is red hot right now with seven consecutive wins. Indianapolis has also been impressive in winning six of its last eight and averaging nearly 33 points per game in that span. The Colts take a page out of the Patriots' playbook from their running rampage in Week 13, as the NFL's leading rusher, Jonathan Taylor, eclipses 200 yards on the ground. In the victory, Indy becomes the first team to score 30 points in regulation this season on Bill Belichick's top-ranked scoring defense.