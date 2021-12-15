Predicting AFC division winners, playoff teams at quarter pole: Ravens take North, Chiefs best in West

Projected to make playoffs: 90.2%





If the Titans win out, they are likely to earn the top seed in the AFC, and therefore a bye in the first round of the playoffs. However, the most likely outcome is for Tennessee to lose one more game and win the division title. In fact, the Titans are still likely to win the AFC South even if they lose two more games. They still make the playoffs in my models even if the worst-case scenario plays out and they don't win another regular-season game.