NFL Week 15 underdogs: Chargers to upset Chiefs? Will Patriots top Colts?





A thing of beauty is a joy for ever:

Its loveliness increases; it will never

Pass into nothingness

John Keats penned these opening lines to "Endymion" back in 1818. Two-hundred and three years later, his words hover as a fitting description of what we saw from Justin Herbert on Sunday. How else to describe the passer's 59-yard laser to Jalen Guyton, a ball that hung in the air for silent, gorgeous seconds before hitting its target in stride to paydirt?





"When you see something special, normally it looks easy," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said of Herbert's toss. "That's what he does. He makes the really, really challenging stuff look easy. And that's a pretty good indicator that you're witnessing something rare."

It was a moment the Chargers have come to expect from Herbert, who exited Week 14 as a bona fide MVP candidate. He throws the most catchable deep ball league-wide and helms an attack that -- after a rash of frustrating weeks under play-caller Joe Lombardi -- has dialed up aggressive downfield shots in romps over Cincinnati and the Giants. Kansas City's defense arrives as a beastly thing, too, allowing 17 or fewer points in six straight wins. Patrick Mahomes leads an offense that explodes against the Raiders while appearing pedestrian in other bouts. Our friends in the desert adore the Chiefs, but the Chargers of December resemble a team that could beat anyone on the right day. Thursday night has the feel of something special for Herbert, a unique force ready to show society that he's fully arrived as a superstar with the inner fire to duel -- and best -- Mahomes.