Underdogs

NFL Week 15 underdogs: Chargers to upset Chiefs? Will Patriots top Colts?

Published: Dec 15, 2021 at 10:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Itching to watch an underdog try to overcome the odds or triumph against adversity? Simply looking to pass the time reading another NFL.com article while stuck in your cube? Marc Sessler offers a bead on five us-against-the-world scenarios to track entering Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season. The order below is determined by confidence rankings, from No. 1 (most confident) to No. 4 (least confident). Sessler's record against the spread entering Week 15: 23-17-1.

The lines below provided by FanDuel are current as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 15 unless otherwise noted below.

Related Links

Con.
1
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
9-4
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
8-5


A thing of beauty is a joy for ever:

Its loveliness increases; it will never

Pass into nothingness

 

John Keats penned these opening lines to "Endymion" back in 1818. Two-hundred and three years later, his words hover as a fitting description of what we saw from Justin Herbert on Sunday. How else to describe the passer's 59-yard laser to Jalen Guyton, a ball that hung in the air for silent, gorgeous seconds before hitting its target in stride to paydirt?


"When you see something special, normally it looks easy," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said of Herbert's toss. "That's what he does. He makes the really, really challenging stuff look easy. And that's a pretty good indicator that you're witnessing something rare."

 

It was a moment the Chargers have come to expect from Herbert, who exited Week 14 as a bona fide MVP candidate. He throws the most catchable deep ball league-wide and helms an attack that -- after a rash of frustrating weeks under play-caller Joe Lombardi -- has dialed up aggressive downfield shots in romps over Cincinnati and the Giants. Kansas City's defense arrives as a beastly thing, too, allowing 17 or fewer points in six straight wins. Patrick Mahomes leads an offense that explodes against the Raiders while appearing pedestrian in other bouts. Our friends in the desert adore the Chiefs, but the Chargers of December resemble a team that could beat anyone on the right day. Thursday night has the feel of something special for Herbert, a unique force ready to show society that he's fully arrived as a superstar with the inner fire to duel -- and best -- Mahomes.

Con.
2
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
9-4
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
7-6


You dial this up if you feel as I do: The Patriots are the finest creation in the AFC. The concept alone seems to generate an allergic reaction in some: How are we back in a reality where Bill Belichick's Foxborough bunch are again rolling teams with ease? Deal with it. The Patriots entered their bye week with the league's second-best team DVOA after knocking off the Bills in Buffalo on a night when Mac Jones attempted three passes. They've allowed 36 points over their past five games. Five teams allowed 36 or more in Week 14 alone. J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips lead a secondary that rattled Josh Allen and Justin Herbert and showered doubt over Baker Mayfield. Pass rusher Matt Judon is this year's juiciest free-agent addition, headlining a front set to devise dark plans for Carson Wentz

 

I trust the Colts as a well-coached, efficient squad that, like New England, aims to wear teams down on the ground and cause tangible chaos. 

 

I trust the Patriots to do all those things and more. 

Con.
3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2-11
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2-11


The Texans have plenty of problems, yet vibe as highly functional next to the bubbling disaster unfolding in Jacksonville. On the field, the Jaguars are something rare: Nothing short of the worst offense I have ever witnessed since falling for football a billion years ago in 1986. In the Year 2021, Urban Meyer's "attack" has scored 64 points since Week 8, the fewest over a seven-game span in franchise history. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is coming off a four-pick meltdown against Tennessee. I operate under the assumption that Meyer has all but lost the team on the heels of a scathing report over his treatment of respected veteran players and his own assistants. It's next-level absurd to see the Jaguars favored in any sporting event on terra firma. Board this Texans bus and don't look back.

Con.
4
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
9-4
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
6-6-1


The Titans leaned on their thieving defense in Week 14 to suck oxygen out of the Jaguars disaster we just lashed above in print. The much-needed win kept Tennessee atop the AFC South and suppressed ugly memories of the two games prior, back-to-back losses to the lowly Texans and soaring New England in which the Titans offense coughed up nine total giveaways, scored 26 points and looked overwhelmed due to a bare cupboard of skill-position talent. D'Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard have done their best to mask the loss of Derrick Henry, while Ryan Tannehill flings passes to a cast of backup-level talent with stud wideout A.J. Brown out of the mix. Julio Jones is no longer the player who once marveled us, but there's a visible grit to Tennessee. 

 

The Titans face a Steelers team lacking along both lines. Pittsburgh is a middle-of-the-road item, but the Ben Roethlisberger of recent days has thrown the ball well and given his offense a chance. As do Diontae Johnson and occasional doghouse dweller Chase Claypool, who combined for a 13/169 line in a tight loss to the Vikings that saw Pittsburgh light up Minnesota for 28 second-half points. Pittsburgh's defense still sits a lowly 27th in DVOA, even with T.J. Watt on the field. His availability is TBD due to a groin injury, but Tennessee's chances for gaffes and bone-crushing takedowns of Tannehill surge if the DPOY candidate suits up. I see the Steelers surviving in a close clash that keeps their 8-8-1 dreams alive.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter.

Visit ResponsiblePlay.org to learn more about responsible betting.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 14 underdogs: Ravens to outduel Browns? Will Rams upend Cardinals?

Will the Ravens complete the season sweep of the Browns? Can the Rams close ground in the NFC West race against the Cardinals? Marc Sessler makes the case for five underdogs in Week 14.
news

NFL Week 13 underdogs: Can Steelers break out of funk against Ravens? Patriots to top Bills?

Will the Steelers snap a losing streak against the rival Ravens? Can the red-hot Patriots keep rolling in Buffalo? Marc Sessler makes the case for five underdogs in Week 13.
news

NFL Week 12 underdogs: Will Steelers beat the Bengals? Can Colts knock off the Bucs?

Can the Steelers avoid a season sweep by the Bengals? Will the Colts keep their winning streak alive against the Bucs? Marc Sessler makes the case for five underdogs in Week 12.
news

NFL Week 11 underdogs: Will Cowboys conquer Chiefs? Bears to surprise Ravens?

Will the Cowboys knock off the Chiefs in Kansas City? Are the Ravens in danger of being upset for the second week in a row? Marc Sessler makes the case for five underdogs in Week 11.
news

NFL Week 10 underdogs: Will Saints upend Titans? Vikings to snap losing skid against Chargers?

Can the Saints cool off the red-hot Titans? Will the Vikings earn a much-needed win against the Chargers? Marc Sessler makes the case for five underdogs in Week 10.
news

NFL Week 9 underdogs: Will the Browns bounce back against the Bengals? Can the Jets win two in a row?

Will the Browns earn a much-needed victory in the Battle of Ohio? Can the Jets pull off a huge upset for the second week in a row? Marc Sessler makes the case for four underdogs in Week 9.
news

NFL Week 8 underdogs: Will the Steelers knock off the Browns? Can the Lions record their first win?

Will the Steelers knock off the Browns in Cleveland? Can the Lions finally log their first win of the season? Marc Sessler makes the case for six underdogs in Week 8.
news

NFL Week 7 underdogs: Making the case for six teams to beat the odds

Will Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals push the Ravens in Baltimore? Can Derrick Henry carry the Titans over the back-to-back AFC champion Chiefs? Marc Sessler makes the case for six underdogs in Week 7.
news

NFL Week 6 underdogs: Will the real Washington D please stand up? Can Jalen Hurts match Tom Brady?

Will the Washington Football Team's defense finally show up? Can Jalen Hurts pass his most difficult test yet? Are Bill Belichick's Patriots suddenly ... just another team? Marc Sessler spotlights six underdogs to follow in Week 6 of the NFL season.
news

NFL Week 3 underdogs: Matt Ryan, Jason Garrett, Steelers' run game in spotlight

Will Matt Ryan bounce back from a three-INT day? Can Jason Garrett jump-start the Giants? Marc Sessler identifies seven underdogs to watch in Week 3 of the 2021 regular season.
news

NFL Week 2 underdogs: Zach Wilson, Packers' mindset, Titans' offense on radar

How will Zach Wilson handle the Pats? Can Derrick Henry and the Titans get back on track? Marc Sessler identifies seven underdogs to watch in Week 2 of the 2021 regular season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW