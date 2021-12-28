Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians tests positive for COVID-19

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Arians is isolating at home with mild symptoms, and assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin will be the team's acting head coach until his return.

"I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning (Tuesday) but have only experienced mild symptoms to this point," said Arians, per the team's official website. "Harold Goodwin will take over my duties during my absence. I have complete confidence in him and the rest of our coaching staff to prepare the team for this week's game against the Jets. I look forward to rejoining the team and being back in the facility as soon as I can test back in."

The team also announced starting cornerbacks cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean were placed on the reserve/COVID list on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers are preparing for a road game against the New York Jets on Sunday. The team already has clinched an NFC playoff spot and the NFC South title, but the No. 1 seed in the conference remains within reach. The Green Bay Packers have the NFC's top record at 12-3, followed by the Bucs, Rams and Cowboys all at 11-4.

Murphy-Bunting and Dean are the latest Buccaneers to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining wide receivers Mike Evans and Jaelon Darden﻿, as well as defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches﻿. Their availability for the Jets game is in doubt, but under newly-adjusted NFL protocols, vaccinated players who test positive can return with after two negative tests, 24 hours apart, if asymptomatic.