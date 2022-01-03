NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 3

The Seattle Seahawks will have to conclude the season without their defensive leader.
Linebacker Bobby Wagner will miss Week 18 after suffering sprains to the MCL and PCL in his knee on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Monday's news did come with a bit of a silver lining for the 31-year-old All-Pro as Rapoport noted that the injuries are minor and are expected to cause no issues going forward once they heal on their own.
Wagner logged only one defensive snap before prematurely exiting Seattle's Week 17 win over Detroit. He did not record any stats in the game but he did enter the contest coming off a prosperous December in which he recorded a total 42 tackles, two passes defensed and one interception.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Chicago Bears activated tight end Jesper Horsted and linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is not believed to have suffered a serious knee injury late in Sunday's win over the Chiefs, per Rapoport. Burrow was not present for the final two kneel downs of the contest. The QB told coach Zac Taylor he could have gone back in the game if need be, Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation. The Bengals placed linebacker Jordan Evans on the reserve/COVID-19 list and activated CB Darius Phillips (hip) and WR Auden Tate (shoulder) from the reserve/COVID-19 list. All three players remain on IR.
- The Cleveland Browns placed tight end Miller Forristall (hamstring) on practice squad/injured.
- Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup suffered a torn ACL on Sunday and will miss the rest of the year, per Rapoport.
- Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that star tackle David Bakhtiari will return to practice this week. Bakhtiari (knee) was activated off the PUP list on Nov. 10, but has not played a game this season. He underwent a knee scope in late November and has not practiced since Week 15.
- Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) will be considered day-to-day going forward. Indy activated linebacker Malik Jefferson off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Los Angeles Rams running back Raymond Calais was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Calais remains in injured reserve, however.
- New York Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton won't return to practice or play this week after missing all but one game this season with a knee injury, coach Robert Saleh told reporters. Meanwhile, tackle George Fant is getting a second opinion on his knee and running back Michael Carter is in concussion protocol.
- Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (hand) is not expected to play Saturday against Dallas, coach Nick Sirianni told reporters. The hope is Sanders is available to play on Super Wild Card Weekend. Philly clinched a playoff berth Sunday. Fletcher Cox, Dallas Goedert and Jason Kelce were among the "roughly a dozen" Eagles players who tested positive for COVID-19 today, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. Pelissero noted that NFL's updated COVID protocol will give all of the players a chance to be cleared in time for Saturday's game vs. the Cowboys.
- The Washington Football Team activated tackle Samuel Cosmi and cornerback Darryl Roberts from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Roster moves
- The Cleveland Browns elevated safety Adrian Colbert and guard Hjalte Froholdt from the practice squad.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers elevated guard Rashaad Coward and running back Trey Edmunds from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.
- The Washington Football Team signed linebacker De'Jon Harris from the practice squad.