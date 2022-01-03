NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 3

The Seattle Seahawks will have to conclude the season without their defensive leader.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner will miss Week 18 after suffering sprains to the MCL and PCL in his knee on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Monday's news did come with a bit of a silver lining for the 31-year-old All-Pro as Rapoport noted that the injuries are minor and are expected to cause no issues going forward once they heal on their own.