Training camp mailbag: Will Ryan Fitzpatrick boom or bust? Which rookie QBs start first?

I think Wentz was bad enough in Philadelphia last season that he finds himself pretty much starting from scratch. The 2017 near-MVP season is ancient history and not really applicable anymore. The rock-solid 2019 season, during which he dragged a beat-up Eagles team to the playoffs? I remember it (even if no one else seems to), but you're better off throwing that out, too. Wentz cratered in 2020 -- seriously, watch that game tape at your own risk -- and it's absolutely fair if you're set in your mind that he's a player in decline. That said, the Frank Reich reunion in Indianapolis is a certified thing, and a fresh start in a new city has revitalized many a career. The Colts quarterback fits the profile of a viable Comeback Player of the Year candidate, but the morose nature of his 2020 cost him pretty much all of his rope. No training camp glory will remove the doubt he's cast upon himself. He needs to go out in September and put together a month of vintage Iggles Wentz. Only then is it right to ask for buy-in from his substantial army of skeptics.