Deshaun Watson reports to Texans training camp Sunday, still seeks trade

Deshaun Watson is returning to the Texans. How long he stays with them remains to be seen.

Houston's quarterbacks are reporting to training camp Sunday, and Watson was among them, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The star QB is present for testing to begin entry into camp, though his stance about the organization and desire to be traded remains unchanged, Rapoport added.

Watson faces mandatory $50,000 fines for every missed day of camp, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The fifth-year veteran remains under both NFL and police investigations after being accused in 22 separate lawsuits filed in March and April of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. Pelissero added that the league has not placed Watson on the Commissioner's Exempt List because it has not concluded that a major violation occurred.

With no criminal charges imminent, the onus at the moment is on Watson and the Texans to work out how to proceed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The club has not commented publicly on Watson's status since April, when new general manager Nick Caserio said it would "respect the legal process." Watson's last public comments came in March, when he denied any wrongdoing following the initial lawsuits.

The three-time Pro Bowler initially requested a trade from the Texans in January before the accusations. He did not attend any of Houston's offseason program. Amid uncertainty at the QB position, the Texans signed veterans Tyrod Taylor and Jeff Driskel﻿, traded for and released Ryan Finley﻿, and selected Davis Mills in the third round with their first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.