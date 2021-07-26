Around the NFL

Houston Texans listening to offers for quarterback Deshaun Watson

Published: Jul 26, 2021 at 08:09 AM
The Houston Texans are now willing to listen -- and have been for some time -- to trade offers for star quarterback Deshaun Watson﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning.

Sources say the price is high for a player of his caliber, and should be. It'd likely take at least three first-round picks and more, per Pelissero.

When Watson reported to camp Sunday, he was respectful, but his demeanor reiterated he doesn't want to be in Houston. The question is, will a team step up with the type of massive offer that would compel the Texans to move him now? Watson also would have to waive his no-trade.

Interested teams have done homework on Watson's legal situation; the Texans QB is under both NFL and police investigations after being accused in 22 separate lawsuits filed in March and April of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions The NFL hasn't placed him on the exempt list and the civil cases won't go to trial this year. If a team gets comfortable with that piece, it's a rare opportunity to acquire one of the NFL's best young QBs.

Last season with the Texans, Watson threw for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions. The former Clemson product has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times in his four seasons.

