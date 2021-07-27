NFL investigation into Deshaun Watson 'ongoing and active'; QB eligible to participate in team activities

Deshaun Watson reported to Houston Texans training camp on Sunday and, while currently under investigation by the NFL into multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment, faces "no restrictions" to his participation with the club at this time, the league announced Tuesday.

"The NFL's review of the serious allegations against Deshaun Watson remains ongoing and active," the statement, obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, reads. "We are working cooperatively with the Houston Police Department and ensuring that the NFL's inquiry does not interfere with their investigation.

"As we continue to gather additional information and monitor law enforcement developments, we will make appropriate decisions consistent with the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Personal Conduct Policy.

"At this time, there are no restrictions on Watson's participation in club activities."

Watson is facing 22 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and harassment that were filed in March and April. The Houston Police Department announced April 2 it had opened an investigation following a complaint being issued against Watson.

The NFL has been conducting an investigation since March.

The league, however, has not been given access to speak to any of the civil plaintiffs or to third parties who might have relevant info, Pelissero reported. As police are still investigating, the league has not been allowed access to evidence yet and league investigators have yet to speak to Watson. The latter is often the case, however, as speaking to the accused is usually the last step in a league investigation, Pelissero noted.