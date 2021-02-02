Around the NFL

Dolphins naming Eric Studesville and George Godsey as offensive co-coordinators

Published: Feb 02, 2021 at 12:38 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins will ride with dual offensive coordinators in 2021.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Dolphins are elevating Eric Studesville and George Godsey as offensive co-coordinators, per sources informed of the situation.

It's unclear at this stage how the play-calling will break down, but the Dolphins felt both Studesville and Godsey were strong internal candidates to take over for Chan Gailey.

Rapoport added that new Dolphins quarterbacks coach Charlie Frye would work directly with the QBs, including Tua Tagovailoa﻿. The former college OC will also have some input in the offensive vision, as Miami plans to blend NFL and college-style concepts.

Studesville was the Dolphins running backs coach and run game coordinator last season. He's been a long-time RB coach since breaking into the NFL coaching ranks with the Chicago Bears in 1997. Studesville has also coached with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos. He was the Broncos interim head coach in 2010 for four games after the firing of Josh McDaniels.

Godsey was listed as Miami's tight ends coach the past two seasons. Rapoport noted that Godsey moved over to help out the quarterbacks last season. He's worked extensively with QBs in the past, being Detroit's QB coach in 2018 and Houston's in 2014. Godsey was the Texans OC in 2015-2016.

Related Content

news

Chiefs CB Breeland: 'I want a chance to showcase my talent against all' Bucs receivers

Bashaud Breeland is well aware of the talented corps of receivers the Buccaneers possess, but the Chiefs CB sees Super Bowl LV as an opportunity to showcase his talent. 
news

Le'Veon Bell: Sitting out 2018 'kind of reset my body' to help 'elongate my career'

﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ cemented his place in NFL history in 2018 when he received the franchise tag, refused to sign it and chose to sit out the entire season. The results since then haven't been very good, yet Bell has no regrets about his decision.
news

Tuesday's injury and roster news: Chiefs WR Watkins (calf) 'very optimistic' about playing Super Bowl LV

Sammy Watkins is trending toward his return from injury for Super Bowl LV. The Chiefs wideout has yet to appear in this season's playoffs. 
news

George Kittle calls Jimmy Garoppolo 'fantastic' QB: 49ers 'can win a Super Bowl with him'

Jimmy Garoppolo's biggest advocate, ﻿George Kittle﻿, joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday to stump for his quarterback. Kittle dismissed all the trade chatter as simple offseason gossip tea. 
news

Official attendance expected for Super Bowl LV: 25,000 fans, 30,000 cutouts

The Super Bowl LV matchup between ﻿Tom Brady﻿'s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿' Kansas City Chiefs will include 25,000 fans and 30,000 cutouts, per the NFL.
news

Derrick Henry says RBs Najee Harris, Travis Etienne should both be first-round picks

Derrick Henry﻿ believes his position deserves more respect. The bruising rusher sees two potential first-round running backs in the 2021 draft: fellow Alabama product Najee Harris and Clemson's Travis Etienne.
news

Jacob Eason says he's ready to start at QB if Colts give him the chance

While Indianapolis zeroes in on veteran options to go with its playoff-ready roster, Jacob Eason wants a shot at the starting duties. The QB told the Indianapolis Star starting is "realistic as soon as possible." 
news

Kyler Murray says Cardinals were too 'inconsistent': 'You just didn't know which team you were getting'

Arizona experienced an up-and-down season with extreme highs and lows, from a big prime-time win against Seattle to the Hail Murray to losing five of their final seven games, including a Week 17 defeat that kept them out of the postseason. 
news

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes exude mutual respect on 'Super Bowl Opening Night'

As exhibited on Monday night, there's great respect for each other between Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. Both stars were hugely complimentary of each other while speaking with Kay Adams on "Super Bowl Opening Night."
news

Former Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer agrees to deal to become Jaguars passing game coordinator 

Brian Schottenheimer, the former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator, has agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars to become their passing game coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday night. 
news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Reaction to Stafford-Goff Trade, Takeaways from the Senior Bowl  

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back to talk about the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade, Senior Bowl takeaways and Najee Harris joins the guys. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW