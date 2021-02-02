Dolphins naming Eric Studesville and George Godsey as offensive co-coordinators

The Miami Dolphins will ride with dual offensive coordinators in 2021.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Dolphins are elevating Eric Studesville and George Godsey as offensive co-coordinators, per sources informed of the situation.

It's unclear at this stage how the play-calling will break down, but the Dolphins felt both Studesville and Godsey were strong internal candidates to take over for Chan Gailey.

Rapoport added that new Dolphins quarterbacks coach Charlie Frye would work directly with the QBs, including Tua Tagovailoa﻿. The former college OC will also have some input in the offensive vision, as Miami plans to blend NFL and college-style concepts.

Studesville was the Dolphins running backs coach and run game coordinator last season. He's been a long-time RB coach since breaking into the NFL coaching ranks with the Chicago Bears in 1997. Studesville has also coached with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos. He was the Broncos interim head coach in 2010 for four games after the firing of Josh McDaniels.