Dak Prescott breaks Tony Romo's single-season TD pass record in Cowboys' win over Eagles

Published: Jan 08, 2022 at 11:42 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Dak Prescott﻿'s comeback season officially has a place in the Cowboys' record books.

With his fifth touchdown pass in Saturday night's win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Prescott moved past Tony Romo for the most passing touchdowns in a single season in Cowboys history with 37. Prescott did so by completing an eight-yard pass to former Eagles hero ﻿Corey Clement﻿ to make it a 37-20 game and officially end Prescott's night.

The quarterback finished with a passing line of 21-of-27 for 295 yards, five touchdowns and a 151.8 passer rating.

"It's special but I mean a record like that, that's this team, that's this offense," Prescott told ESPN's Lisa Salters after the game. "All the different guys that caught passes, the guys that protected, everybody played a part in it and I'm just the beneficiary of it. But, to know where I was a year ago, to be where we are now headed to the playoffs, [I'm] very excited."

Prescott's record-setting season hasn't been without some struggles, but when viewed in total, it's a remarkable campaign for a quarterback who lost the majority of his 2020 campaign to a gruesome ankle injury. Shoulder fatigue only complicated matters during the preseason, as did a calf injury, which cost Prescott one regular-season game.

Despite the adversity, Prescott has been able to overcome the many challenges to cement his place in Cowboys history, surpassing the 36-TD mark set by Romo back in 2007. Prescott's five touchdown passes pushed his total to 12 between Weeks 16 and 18, finishing the 2021 regular season on a high note with positive momentum heading into the postseason.

