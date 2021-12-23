2021 NFL Playoffs: How to watch, complete schedule and more

Who is currently in the 2021 NFL playoff picture?
The 2021 playoff picture is updated after the conclusion of each regular-season game through Week 18.
When do the 2021 NFL Playoffs begin?
The 2021 NFL Playoffs open with Super Wild Card Weekend, a three-day event that begins on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. This kicks off a three-round, single-elimination tournament within each conference (AFC and NFC) to decide who will meet in Super Bowl LVI.
2021 NFL Playoff schedule
- Super Wild Card Weekend: Jan. 15-17, 2022
- Divisional Round: Jan. 22-23, 2022
- Conference Championships: Jan. 30, 2022
- Super Bowl LVI: Feb. 13, 2022
How do I watch the 2021 NFL Playoffs?
The 2021 NFL Playoffs will be broadcast on a combination of the following networks: CBS, ESPN, FOX and NBC. Most network broadcast schedules for the NFL playoffs have yet to be announced.
- Super Wild Card Weekend Monday night game (Jan. 17, 2022): 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
- AFC Championship Game (Jan. 30, 2022): 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS
- NFC Championship Game (Jan. 30, 2022): 6:40 p.m. ET on FOX
- Super Bowl LVI (Feb. 13, 2022): 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC
How do I purchase tickets for the 2021 NFL Playoffs?
You can purchase tickets to the 2021 NFL Playoff games through Ticketmaster.
How many teams make the NFL playoffs?
Fourteen teams -- seven each from the AFC and NFC -- qualify for the NFL playoffs and compete for the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl.
How are the NFL playoff seedings decided?
The team with the best regular-season record in each conference earns that conference's No. 1 seed, which provides home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and a bye during Super Wild Card Weekend. Within each conference, the Nos. 2-4 seeds are given to the three other division winners based on their regular-season records; these three teams are guaranteed home-field advantage during Super Wild Card Weekend. The Nos. 5-7 seeds -- the wild cards -- are given to the non-division winners with the best regular-season records. If teams are tied with the same regular-season record, NFL tie-breaking procedures go into effect.
How many teams get a bye in the NFL playoffs?
Two teams. The No. 1 seed in each conference -- given to the team with the best regular-season record -- earns a bye week in the Super Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs and home-field advantage throughout the postseason until the Super Bowl.
What is Super Wild Card Weekend?
The 2021 Super Wild Card Weekend consists of six total games played over the course of three days: Saturday, Jan. 15 (2 games); Sunday, Jan. 16 (3); and Monday, Jan. 17 (1). The matchups within each conference are based on seeding:
- No. 7 seed at No. 2 seed
- No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed
- No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed
What is the Divisional Round?
The 2021 Divisional Round consists of four total games played over the course of two days: Saturday, Jan. 22 (2 games) and Sunday, Jan. 23 (2). The eight teams that face off in the Divisional Round -- the two No. 1 seeds and the six winners from Super Wild Card Weekend -- play based on seeding within each conference, with the higher seeds hosting the lower seeds.
What are the NFL conference championships?
The highest remaining seed in each conference hosts the lower remaining seed in the AFC and NFC Championship Games on Championship Sunday (Jan. 30), with the winners representing their respective conferences in the Super Bowl.
Who will play in Super Bowl LVI?
The winners of the AFC and NFC Conference Championships will face each other in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The winner is the champion of the 2021 NFL season and earns the Lombardi Trophy,