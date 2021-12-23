2021 NFL Playoffs: How to watch, complete schedule and more

How are the NFL playoff seedings decided?

The team with the best regular-season record in each conference earns that conference's No. 1 seed, which provides home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and a bye during Super Wild Card Weekend. Within each conference, the Nos. 2-4 seeds are given to the three other division winners based on their regular-season records; these three teams are guaranteed home-field advantage during Super Wild Card Weekend. The Nos. 5-7 seeds -- the wild cards -- are given to the non-division winners with the best regular-season records. If teams are tied with the same regular-season record, NFL tie-breaking procedures go into effect.

How many teams get a bye in the NFL playoffs?

Two teams. The No. 1 seed in each conference -- given to the team with the best regular-season record -- earns a bye week in the Super Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs and home-field advantage throughout the postseason until the Super Bowl.

What is Super Wild Card Weekend?

The 2021 Super Wild Card Weekend consists of six total games played over the course of three days: Saturday, Jan. 15 (2 games); Sunday, Jan. 16 (3); and Monday, Jan. 17 (1). The matchups within each conference are based on seeding: