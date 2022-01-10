Around the NFL

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians: Tom Brady not winning MVP award would be a 'travesty'

Published: Jan 10, 2022 at 05:58 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The cases for both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to win the 2021 NFL MVP award are strong, but for Brady's coach, there shouldn't even be an argument.

Bruce Arians is stumping for his guy.

"I think if he doesn't get it, it's a travesty," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach said on Monday. "Most completions ever, 5,000 yards, touchdowns, the whole nine yards. To me, it's not even a close race."

In leading the Bucs to a 13-4 record and the No. 2 seed in the NFC, Brady completed 485 of 719 passes for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns, all NFL-highs. As Arians noted, he also broke the NFL single-season completion record, which had been held by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (471, 2016). It's been yet another stellar year for the 44-year-old Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl title last year in his first season with the Bucs. He'll face the visiting Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

The ageless Brady and Rodgers certainly aren't the only MVP candidates, but they're the most logical ones. Others who could garner votes include Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Rodgers, however, has quite a case of his own. He led the Green Bay Packers to the same 13-4 record as Tampa Bay (13-3 as a starter), and NFC's No. 1 seed. He's thrown for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns, but has thrown only four interceptions to Brady's 12. As quarterback of the top-seeded Packers, Rodgers will sit out this weekend as Green Bay awaits a home game against either the Eagles, 49ers, Cardinals or Rams.

Brady and Rodgers have each won the honor three times, along with Jim Brown, Johnny Unitas and Brett Favre. The only player to win more than three was Peyton Manning (five). Rodgers won the honor last year; it hasn't been won by the same player in back-to-back seasons since Manning did so in 2008-2009. Brady last won the MVP for the 2017 season.

The MVP award winner will be announced Thursday, Feb. 10 during NFL Honors.

And for Arians, there should be no suspense.

