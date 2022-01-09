Around the NFL

Tom Brady oldest player in NFL history to pass for more than 5,000 yards in season

Published: Jan 09, 2022 at 05:13 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Forty-four years young and two years into his stay in Tampa Bay, Tom Brady continues to rewrite record books and stack up milestones.

Brady became just the second player in NFL history to throw for 5,000 yards in multiple seasons and became the oldest player in league history to hit the 5,000 mark on Sunday in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brady hit 5,000 yards for the second time in his career, roughly 10 years after he first did it with the New England Patriots in his age-34 season of 2011. Only Drew Brees, who did it an amazing five times in his career, and Brady have multiple 5,000-yard seasons.

Brady and Brees remain married in many a statistical stratosphere, as Brady threw his 40th touchdown of the season in Week 16 to join Brees as the only players to have back-to-back seasons with 40 touchdowns.

Brady's latest 5,000-yard showing marks only the 13th 5,000-yard season in NFL history.

Entering Week 18, Brady needed just 10 yards to hit 5,000, as his 4,990 yards led the NFL along with his 40 touchdown passes. Those 40 TDs matched the Buccaneers' single-season record that Brady set just a year earlier.

Should Brady end the day tops in touchdown passes and/or yards passing, the 44-year-old would become the oldest to accomplish either feat. Brady would be the first player in league history to lead the NFL in yards or touchdowns in passing, rushing or receiving while also being the league's oldest active player, per NFL Research.

Brady continues to defy age and logic as he piles up the milestones, and may add more before the day -- and season -- are through.

Related Content

news

Colts eliminated from playoff contention following shocking loss to Jaguars

The heavily favored Colts weren't so lucky Sunday afternoon, losing improbably in Jacksonville, 26-11. To make matters worse for Indianapolis, the Steelers' win over the Ravens eliminated Indy from playoff contention.
news

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer on job status: 'Not my choice. Not my decision'

Following a season-ending win over the division rival Bears, Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wasn't interested in discussing his future.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 18: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 18 action. 
news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle breaks NFL rookie receptions record

Rookie wideout Jaylen Waddle etched his name in the history books after notching his 102nd reception on Sunday.
news

Titans clinch home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs

The Tennessee Titans clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage on the strength of their victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.
news

Saints QB Taysom Hill injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 18's Sunday games

NFL.com is monitoring all injury news from Sunday's games in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has COVID-19, won't attend season finale vs. Saints

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has contracted COVID-19 and will not be in attendance at his team's Week 18 game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced.
news

Notable NFL, team records set in Week 18 of 2021 season

Records are meant to be broken, and several were in Week 18 of the 2021 season. Here is a list of new marks that were set in the final week of the regular season. 
news

Steelers' T.J. Watt ties Hall of Famer Michael Strahan's single-season sack record

On Sunday, Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt capped a stellar 2021 campaign by tying Hall of Famer Michael Strahan's sack record of 22.5 to join him as the NFL's single-season sack king.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 18 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Broncos fire HC Vic Fangio after three seasons

After three seasons in which the Broncos failed to make the postseason, head coach Vic Fangio is out. The Denver coach was fired Sunday following a third consecutive losing campaign.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW