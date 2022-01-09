Tom Brady oldest player in NFL history to pass for more than 5,000 yards in season

Brady and Brees remain married in many a statistical stratosphere, as Brady threw his 40th touchdown of the season in Week 16 to join Brees as the only players to have back-to-back seasons with 40 touchdowns.

Brady's latest 5,000-yard showing marks only the 13th 5,000-yard season in NFL history.

Entering Week 18, Brady needed just 10 yards to hit 5,000, as his 4,990 yards led the NFL along with his 40 touchdown passes. Those 40 TDs matched the Buccaneers' single-season record that Brady set just a year earlier.

Should Brady end the day tops in touchdown passes and/or yards passing, the 44-year-old would become the oldest to accomplish either feat. Brady would be the first player in league history to lead the NFL in yards or touchdowns in passing, rushing or receiving while also being the league's oldest active player, per NFL Research.