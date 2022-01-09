Seahawks have no plans to trade QB Russell Wilson following 2021 season

Russell Wilson said this week his goal is to win more Super Bowls and he plans to win them in Seattle. On that point, the Seahawks and their star quarterback appear to be on the same page.

Sources familiar with the Seahawks' thinking say the team has no plans to trade Wilson this offseason and is proceeding as if he'll be their QB in 2022, regardless of any other big changes in the aftermath of a disappointing season that concludes today against the Cardinals.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll's future, on the other hand, is so uncertain as his first losing season in a decade comes to a close that even those who work closely with him on a daily basis don't know what the near future holds.

Carroll -- who is still owed close to $50 million on his contract through 2025 -- and members of the front office are slated to meet with team chairwoman Jody Allen this coming week, though sources informed of the expected sitdowns say that's commonplace after the season and not an indication significant changes are coming.

If Carroll ends up out, it won't be a firing for wins and losses. A Super Bowl champion and the winningest coach in Seahawks history – 118-73-1 with nine playoff appearances in 12 seasons at the helm – Carroll would only be out if he and Seahawks brass aren't on the same page regarding plans moving forward. Then a mutual parting of the ways would be possible.

One way or another, the Seahawks' current state has the feel of a situation in need of a big fix.

Wilson made it clear before the season he wasn't pleased with the protection from the offensive line as well as whispers behind the scenes he wasn't happy with the coaching staff's play-calling and philosophy. The Seahawks fired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer after last season and replaced him with Shane Waldron -- a process Wilson was a part of. But a subpar 2021 season that was disrupted by a broken finger that cost him three games and clearly affected him when he returned to action couldn't have improved Wilson's outlook on his future in Seattle.

Wilson has said he never requested a trade last offseason but merely provided a list of teams he'd be willing to play for if the Seahawks decided to trade him. It's unclear what will happen if Wilson, 33, takes an even more aggressive approach this offseason.