NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 12

Published: Jan 12, 2022 at 11:33 AM
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to get healthier at the most important time of the year.

One day after linebacker Shaquil Barrett was removed from the COVID list, linebacker Lavonte David and running backs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard were designated to return from injured reserve. The trio must be activated within the next 21 days.

Tampa Bay will hope to have them back sooner rather than later as it prepares for Sunday's wild-card game versus Philadelphia.

"It's a huge addition if we can get him back out there," coach Bruce Arians said of David.

Fournette (hamstring) and David (foot) both went on IR on Dec. 23, with the expectation that they'd return for a playoff run. The two veterans made crucial contributions to last year's Super Bowl team and would likely be counted on to do the same this year. Bernard, who missed four games with hip and knee injuries, has been a valuable receiving option out of the backfield in his first year with the Bucs.

Arians said wideout ﻿Cyril Grayson﻿ (hamstring) and running back Ronald Jones (ankle) are doubtful to play against the Eagles.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said he hopes defensive end J.J. Watt (shoulder) will return to practice this week with the possibility of playing Monday versus the Rams. Wideout DeAndre Hopkins (knee) will not be available for Super Wild Card Weekend, Kingsbury added. Hopkins underwent knee surgery in December, with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting the former All-Pro could return in late January.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals placed kicker Elliott Fry on IR.
  • The Dallas Cowboys removed linebacker Micah Parsons and offensive tackle Tyron Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said pass rusher Za'Darius Smith will practice Wednesday. Smith only appeared in the Packers' season opener before undergoing back surgery in October.
  • Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs underwent successful surgery Tuesday from noted expert Dr. Robert Anderson to repair a broken fibula and dislocated ankle, Rapoport reported. Diggs is facing a 4-5 month recovery, Rapoport added.

Roster moves

