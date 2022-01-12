NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 12

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to get healthier at the most important time of the year.

One day after linebacker Shaquil Barrett was removed from the COVID list, linebacker Lavonte David and running backs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard were designated to return from injured reserve. The trio must be activated within the next 21 days.

Tampa Bay will hope to have them back sooner rather than later as it prepares for Sunday's wild-card game versus Philadelphia.

"It's a huge addition if we can get him back out there," coach Bruce Arians said of David.

Fournette (hamstring) and David (foot) both went on IR on Dec. 23, with the expectation that they'd return for a playoff run. The two veterans made crucial contributions to last year's Super Bowl team and would likely be counted on to do the same this year. Bernard, who missed four games with hip and knee injuries, has been a valuable receiving option out of the backfield in his first year with the Bucs.