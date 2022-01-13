Next Gen Stats: Intro to Passing Score metric

Competent quarterback play is a prerequisite for success in the NFL. Of the last 35 Super Bowls, 32 have featured at least one current Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, or a QB who seems likely to eventually be inducted (we're operating with the belief that Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees, and Patrick Mahomes are Canton-bound).

Nevertheless, football remains the ultimate team sport, and attributing a team's overall success solely to who aligns under center is an exercise rife with problematic assumptions. Yet, isolating a quarterback's play from his supporting cast (and his play-caller) remains elusive, statistically speaking.

Since the inception of the Next Gen Stats project, our focus has been to drive insightful analysis from cutting-edge metrics derived from on-field tracking technology. We started with statistics like how far the ball traveled in the air (i.e. air distance), the distance between a receiver and the nearest defender (i.e. separation) and even how fast the passer was traveling when he let go of the pass (i.e. quarterback speed). As our toolbox of statistics grew, so too did the complexity of our metrics. In 2018, we debuted completion probability, a predictive model that can estimate the chances of a completed pass (using metrics like air distance, separation and quarterback speed as features in the model). That same year, our team developed a different model to determine how many yards a receiver should be expected to gain after he catches the ball (expected yards after catch). These models help contextualize outstanding performances; though, in isolation, the statistical picture is rarely complete.

Enter the Next Gen Stats Passing Score powered by AWS.