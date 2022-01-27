NFL's unsung heroes in 2021 season: One player from each AFC team

The Browns went through it offensively in 2021, operating an offense with an injured quarterback (Baker Mayfield) and a disgruntled receiver (Odell Beckham Jr.) who eventually forced his way out of town right after the trade deadline. Lost amid the drama was Njoku, a former first-round pick who appeared to be on borrowed time in Cleveland prior to the start of 2021 ... before reversing the narrative with his play. Njoku led the Browns in receiving touchdowns (four), caught the most passes in a season since his second NFL campaign (36), set a new career high for yards per catch (13.2) and caught three of his touchdowns on targets of 10-plus air yards, tied for the fourth-most among all tight ends. He also provided whoever was playing quarterback for the Browns (a group that included Case Keenum and Nick Mullens) with a quality target for a team lacking in the area, coming through enough to rehab his reputation among the team's faithful. Instead of packing his bags for free agency, Njoku might be in line for a new deal to stick around in Cleveland, a place the tight end says he wants to be "for the rest of my career."