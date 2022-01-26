NFL teams that can turn it around in 2022: Ravens, Vikings among those set to rebound 

John Harbaugh won't win any awards for his team's 8-9 finish, but he's Coach of the Year material from where I sit. Through endless storm clouds, waves of chaos and ill fortune, the Ravens never blinked.





Baltimore became just the fifth team in league lore to lose four games by two points or fewer. Eleven of its opponents finished with a winning record. Twenty-five of its own players were sent to injured reserve, decimating the club and exposing a massively compromised secondary on a defense that finished dead last against the pass. The backfield was cooked in August. Lamar Jackson's ankle injury short-circuited a frustrating campaign for the former MVP. Still, the Ravens found themselves seconds away from making the playoffs, because this unusual franchise is built of steel. Few teams league-wide have earned more trust as a bounce-back candidate.





The surprise firing of Don "Wink" Martindale hints at an overhaul on defense, especially up front, where Baltimore houses one of the AFC's oldest collection of linemen. Look for the draft to bring a horde of beefy types to both sides of the ball, with a focus on offensive tackle and behemoths who can stuff the run. Bodies must be air-dropped into a secondary that appeared ready to suit up My Little Pony by mid-December.





Questions linger about Lamar's future inside an offense that was largely figured out by defensive schemers, but all that darkness unfolded in a horror-show environment where his protection was battered and out of sorts in front of a shattered backfield.





The Ravens had every excuse to win four games, but they came within a few bad breaks of postseason play. Bank on the fact that general manager Eric DeCosta is huddled away in a bunker, surrounded by half-eaten cartons of General Tso's chicken and plotting revenge. Harbaugh -- always open to change and new avenues -- does not rest. Lamar burns to prove his starry rise was no truncated fluke.





These dudes will return with a fire from within.