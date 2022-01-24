Bengals have 'a lot of confidence' ahead of rematch with Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

The AFC championship bout between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs offers the potential for another explosive fest at Arrowhead Stadium.

Anyone expecting the Chiefs to romp over the upstart Bengals must have forgotten about the battle between these two clubs just three weeks ago. Cincinnati overcame multiple 14-point deficits to beat K.C., 34-31, on a last-second Evan McPherson field goal.

Speaking before the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said there wasn't an advantage to having played Kansas City recently.

"I think all that matters is our team has a lot of confidence right now and we believe that we belong," Taylor said Sunday, via the team's official website. "You know some of the guys made the comment that people have tried to put the underdog card on us. We don't subscribe to that. We believe that we're as good as any team in the NFL, and so whoever we play, we play. We'll have to go on the road and have a great game."

The Bengals are the only team to beat the Chiefs in the past 12 games. The win clinched the AFC North for Cincy and caused Kansas City to tumble out of the No. 1 seed.

Joe Burrow divebombed K.C. in Week 17, throwing for 446 yards and four touchdowns as Cincinnati overcame a 14-0 hole early in the game and a 28-14 deficit with under two minutes remaining in the first half. Ja'Marr Chase tortured the Chiefs that day, netting 11 catches for 266 yards and three TDs, the most yards in a single game by a rookie in NFL history. The game's biggest play came on third-and-27 when Burrow found Chase deep down the sideline for a 30-yard score to set up the game-winning field goal.