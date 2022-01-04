NFL Honors: Date, time, location, how to watch and more

Published: Jan 04, 2022 at 12:13 PM

What is NFL Honors?

NFL Honors is a two-hour prime-time awards special that recognizes the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2021 season.

When is NFL Honors?

This year for the first time NFL Honors will take place on a Thursday. The show is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

Where is NFL Honors?

NFL Honors will take place at YouTube Theater at the SoFi Entertainment District in Los Angeles -- the same location as Super Bowl LVI.

How can I watch NFL Honors?

NFL Honors will air live nationally on ABC and will be simulcast on ESPN+ and NFL Network.

Which awards are announced during NFL Honors?

  • AP Most Valuable Player delivered by Pizza Hut
  • AP Coach of the Year 
  • AP Comeback Player of the Year
  • AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface
  • AP Defensive Player of the Year presented by Castrol
  • AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
  • AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
  • Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year  
  • Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide
  • NFL Inspire Change Tribute presented by P&G 
  • Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022
  • FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year 
  • Salute to Service Award presented by USAA
  • Bud Light Celly of the Year 
  • Courtyard Unstoppable Performance of the Year
  • NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan 
  • Deacon Jones Award
  • Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award 
  • AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Who is hosting NFL Honors?

Emmy-award winning actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key will host.

Related Content

news

Black College Football Hall of Fame announces Class of 2022

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced its 2022 class on Tuesday and will induct its seven newest members on June 18, 2022.
news

2022 NFL Pro Bowl: Date, time, location, how to watch and more

Everything you wanted to know about the 2022 Pro Bowl, to be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 6.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2021 NFL season

Playoff-clinching scenarios within the AFC and NFC ahead of the final week of the 2021 regular season.
news

Jerry Jones says Cowboys intend to play starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles: 'We plan to play to win'

Of all the Week 18 outcomes that can impact NFC playoff seedings, very few of them would allow the Cowboys to improve their current standing as the No. 4 seed. Nevertheless, the club has no intention of resting starters ahead of the first round of the playoffs when they close the regular season Saturday against the Eagles.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW