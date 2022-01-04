NFL Honors: Date, time, location, how to watch and more

What is NFL Honors?
NFL Honors is a two-hour prime-time awards special that recognizes the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2021 season.
When is NFL Honors?
This year for the first time NFL Honors will take place on a Thursday. The show is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.
Where is NFL Honors?
NFL Honors will take place at YouTube Theater at the SoFi Entertainment District in Los Angeles -- the same location as Super Bowl LVI.
How can I watch NFL Honors?
NFL Honors will air live nationally on ABC and will be simulcast on ESPN+ and NFL Network.
Which awards are announced during NFL Honors?
- AP Most Valuable Player delivered by Pizza Hut
- AP Coach of the Year
- AP Comeback Player of the Year
- AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface
- AP Defensive Player of the Year presented by Castrol
- AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
- AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year
- Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide
- NFL Inspire Change Tribute presented by P&G
- Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022
- FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
- Salute to Service Award presented by USAA
- Bud Light Celly of the Year
- Courtyard Unstoppable Performance of the Year
- NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan
- Deacon Jones Award
- Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
- AP Assistant Coach of the Year
Who is hosting NFL Honors?
Emmy-award winning actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key will host.