Would a Super Bowl LVI win make Rams QB Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer?

David Carr: I love Matthew Stafford as much as the next guy, but he's never been the consensus top quarterback in the league for an entire season, and he's never won an MVP. The Rams are an incredible team assembled to make a Super Bowl run -- and they're doing just that. But there are a dozen other quarterbacks that would have this Rams team in this Super Bowl. So to answer your question, no.

Marc Ross: I don't think a win would put him in Canton despite being considered one of the most talented quarterbacks in the game. I personally haven't considered him among the elite in the past, nor do I now. That said, I do think he WILL get in when it's all said and done. A Super Bowl win has enhanced the résumés of other borderline quarterbacks. His career stats will climb the longer he plays with Los Angeles. And he is universally liked by the media.