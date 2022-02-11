Around the NFL

List of 'NFL Honors' award winners from 2021 NFL season

Published: Feb 10, 2022 at 08:54 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Thursday night celebrated another year of excellence in the NFL with the 11th edition of NFL Honors, which aired live nationally on ABC at 9 p.m. ET from YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. The annual event features the announcement of The Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Here is the complete list of winners from NFL Honors celebrating accomplishments from the 2021 season:

Pepsi Rookie of the Year: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase

AP Defensive Player of the Year Presented by Castrol EDGE: Pittsburgh Steeler pass rusher T.J. Watt

Bridgestone Best Moment of the Year: Baltimore Ravens kicker ﻿Justin Tucker﻿'s record-breaking 66-yard field goal

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Presented by NFL ALL DAY: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

AP Offensive Player of the Year Presented by Microsoft Surface: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Presented by Old Spice: Dallas Cowboys linebacker ﻿Micah Parsons﻿

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Delivered with Uber Eats: Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Bryant Young, Cliff Branch, Art McNally, Dick Vermeil

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award: New England Patriots special teamer ﻿Matthew Slater﻿

AP Comeback Player of the Year Presented by Bos: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿

AP Assistant Coach of the Year: Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn

Salute to Service Award Presented by USAA: Denver Broncos fullback/tight end Andrew Beck

Courtyard Unstoppable Performance of the Year: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ vs. Chiefs in Week 17

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award: Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor

Bud Light Celly of the Year: Miami Dolphins defensive lineman ﻿Christian Wilkins﻿'s "Worm"

AP Coach of the Year Presented by Invisalign: Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Player of the Year: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp

Fan of the Year Presented by Captain Morgan: Atlanta Falcons fan Henry Ison

AP Most Valuable Player Delivered by Pizza Hut: Green Bay Packers quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Presented by Nationwide: Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle ﻿Andrew Whitworth

Related Content

news

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth named 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year 

Over 16 NFL autumns, Andrew Whitworth has blocked the best of the best while also leaving an indelible mark on local communities. Just days before he's set to play in Super Bowl LVI, the big man with the big heart received the NFL's most prestigious tribute: the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named 2021 AP NFL MVP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the 2021 AP NFL Most Valuable Player on Thursday night. Rodgers also won MVP honors last season, and he now holds four overall.
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp named 2021 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year

After claiming the first receiving triple crown in more than a decade, and just the fifth in history, the Rams' Cooper Kupp was voted the 2021 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday during NFL Honors. 
news

Titans coach Mike Vrabel named 2021 AP NFL Coach of the Year

The Titans overcame the loss of their most impactful player among a rash of injuries to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC last year, and now their coach has been honored accordingly. Mike Vrabel was named the NFL AP Coach of the Year on Thursday. He is the first coach in Titans history to earn the award.
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was revealed at NFL Honors on Thursday night. Among the inductees were Richard Seymour, LeRoy Butler and Tony Boselli.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow named 2021 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named the 2021 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year on Thursday at "NFL Honors" in Los Angeles.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons named 2021 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was named the 2021 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday night at "NFL Honors."
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase named 2021 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was named the 2021 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday during "NFL Honors."
news

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt named 2021 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

T.J. Watt's record-tying season clinched the NFL's AP Defensive Player of the Year award. Watt's 22.5 sacks tied Michael Strahan's record for most in NFL history since sacks began being recorded in 1982.
news

Dan Quinn earns 2021 AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year after Cowboys' turnaround 

In one season's time, Dan Quinn turned the Cowboys defense from a laughingstock to a driving force in the club winning the NFC East title. That remarkable reversal of fortune in Quinn's first season as Dallas DC led to him being named AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year on Thursday at NFL Honors.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Feb. 10

Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (knee) is trending in the right direction and so too is Rams running back Cam Akers. Updates on Bengals and Rams injuries, plus, other news from around the NFL.
