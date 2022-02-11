List of 'NFL Honors' award winners from 2021 NFL season

Thursday night celebrated another year of excellence in the NFL with the 11th edition of NFL Honors, which aired live nationally on ABC at 9 p.m. ET from YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. The annual event features the announcement of The Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Here is the complete list of winners from NFL Honors celebrating accomplishments from the 2021 season:
Pepsi Rookie of the Year: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase
AP Defensive Player of the Year Presented by Castrol EDGE: Pittsburgh Steeler pass rusher T.J. Watt
Bridgestone Best Moment of the Year: Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's record-breaking 66-yard field goal
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Presented by NFL ALL DAY: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
AP Offensive Player of the Year Presented by Microsoft Surface: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Presented by Old Spice: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Delivered with Uber Eats: Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Bryant Young, Cliff Branch, Art McNally, Dick Vermeil
Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award: New England Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater
AP Comeback Player of the Year Presented by Bos: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
AP Assistant Coach of the Year: Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn
Salute to Service Award Presented by USAA: Denver Broncos fullback/tight end Andrew Beck
Courtyard Unstoppable Performance of the Year: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow vs. Chiefs in Week 17
Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award: Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt
FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor
Bud Light Celly of the Year: Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins's "Worm"
AP Coach of the Year Presented by Invisalign: Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel
DraftKings Daily Fantasy Player of the Year: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp
Fan of the Year Presented by Captain Morgan: Atlanta Falcons fan Henry Ison
AP Most Valuable Player Delivered by Pizza Hut: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Presented by Nationwide: Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth