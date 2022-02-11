Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase named 2021 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Five months after an assortment of dropped passes in the preseason caused consternation among Cincinnati Bengals fans regarding Ja'Marr Chase, the team's first-round draft pick laid those worries to rest in the most emphatic way possible.

Chase was named the 2021 NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday during NFL Honors.

The Bengals' deep threat earned 42 of 50 votes, with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones garnering five votes. Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (two) and Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (one) also got votes.

Chase started every game, amassing 81 catches for 1,455 yards, a stout average of 18 yards per catch, and 13 touchdowns. No rookie in the Super Bowl era has piled up more receiving yards, and the total was a franchise record, as well, breaking Chad Johnson's mark of 1,440. Chase's 266 yards in a Week 17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs were a single-game rookie record.

With speed and quickness that allowed him to generate a great deal of separation from defensive backs, he proved to be a dynamic addition to an explosive offense.