Colts' initiative aims to help end stigma around mental health issues

Irsay was suspended for six games and fined $500,000 in 2014 following an arrest and guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. Irsay admitted to a judge at the time that he was under the influence of painkillers, medication he had begun taking to manage pain from knee and hip injuries and surgeries. Particularly for an NFL owner, Irsay has been candid about his own experiences and the history of trauma and addiction in his family.

"You kind of feel like you need help, but you're saying, 'I'll get help later,' and, 'It's not that bad,' " Irsay said in an interview last weekend. "Early on, I kind of abstained in the '90s for a year or two here and there. Seven out of 10 years."

That kind of denial is something the Kicking the Stigma initiative can address. Irsay thinks of a parent who doesn't even want to say during a dinner with friends that a child is suffering from depression or has an eating disorder, because the stigma is so powerful, both for those suffering, who must first reach out for help, and for those who can help them.

For Irsay, there was denial and relapse and the pain medication. Much of Irsay's struggle was out of view until the toll became obvious enough that even people who were only occasionally around the Colts became concerned about Irsay's health. The arrest was a headline-making rock bottom.

"When I was growing up, my sister died in a car crash when I was 11, my brother was severely mentally handicapped from birth and didn't live a full life," Irsay said. "My kids witnessed being around Tommy when he was still alive. My grandfather died of alcoholism, my mom's dad -- a poor Polish tailor who came over through Ellis Island, and he had no solution. He drank himself to death. My mom was only 6 years old. My dad (former Colts owner Robert Irsay) painfully succumbed to alcoholism at 73, or he probably would have lived to 100. Obviously, I've been open about what I've gone through. I have just been in recovery for a while now, and it's something that changes your life. When you overcome a fatal disease, it really puts it in perspective, just how important it is to live your life to being of service."

Because Irsay's illness has sometimes played out in the public eye, he and his family have seen up close how people respond to addiction and mental illness, how the stigma they are now trying to defeat attaches itself to people who are struggling. The language used to talk about mental health is often subtly -- and not so subtly -- judgmental. Leonard notices it when the media and fans frown upon Kyrie Irving taking time away from the NBA to work on his mental health. Jackson points to the harsh comments about her father on social media and says they make her wonder if the commenters might be dealing with issues in their own lives, if the comments are part of them processing their own experiences.

"When Chuck Pagano (who served as Colts head coach from 2012 to '17) got well from leukemia, it was very heroic, as it should be," Irsay said. "But with mental illnesses, people say things like, 'At least they toughened up; they had the character to beat this.' As if it has to do with toughness and character. It's so absurd and so misunderstood. We've got to quit stigmatizing. We have to find a way to stop badgering and torturing and chasing down people like they are criminals. It's so horrendous. It's no wonder a lot of people die."

Stephanie Berry, Indiana University Health director of behavioral health, has advised the Colts on mental health initiatives since 2019. Early last year, Irsay donated $1 million to IU Health to support addiction treatment, part of more than $3 million in donations the family has made in the last year to expand mental health services throughout Indiana.

A year of pandemic-induced isolation has only made the need more acute. One in five adults in the United States -- one in four in the state of Indiana -- suffers from some kind of mental health disorder like depression, anxiety and addiction, according to stats cited by the Kicking the Stigma campaign. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people ages 10 to 34.

In her job, Berry hears countless stories of the reaction to mental health issues and how people struggle to get help, of primary care physicians who are reluctant to take patients who are also in addiction recovery, of pharmacists who treat patients disrespectfully if they have a prescription for a medication that treats opioid disorder.

One story that stands out is from a colleague who told her her mother died by suicide. She had lived in a small town, and when she drove by the clinic where she had intended to go to receive mental health services, she could see the cars in the parking lot. She didn't want to go, because she didn't want her neighbors to be able to see she was getting help.

Berry is hopeful that the high profile of the Colts talking openly and consistently about mental health will normalize the conversation, particularly for men.

"So we talk about it like a broken arm, a cold, because unfortunately mental health and substance-use disorder are still kind of taboo," Berry said. "I think the whole culture is part of the problem, to be very honest. It's so important for us to point that out and call it out. To sit on the sidelines when somebody is being persecuted -- we need to change the conversation. I call that bullying, honestly."