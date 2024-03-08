 Skip to main content
Russell Wilson visiting Steelers ahead of free agency

Published: Mar 08, 2024 at 10:39 AM
Kevin Patra

The Russell Wilson free agency tour is underway.

Wilson was spotted this morning at Newark Liberty International Airport catching a flight to Pittsburgh to visit the Steelers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Wilson won't officially be released by the Denver Broncos until the new league year opens on Wednesday, but the club permitted him to visit prospective teams.

After 10 years in Seattle, the nine-time Pro Bowler was traded to Denver in 2022. His first season went horrifically, and while he improved in Year 2 in the Mile High City -- including 26 TD passes to eight INTs -- Sean Payton & Co. decided to move on.

The Steelers offer an intriguing fit. It's a solid roster with good weapons, a growing offensive line, a stellar defense, and a great head coach. Pittsburgh's continued ability to be competitive despite sub-par quarterback play speaks to Mike Tomlin's operation. Wilson's skill set, mobility and experience could fit well with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Pittsburgh has repeatedly supported former first-round pick Kenny Pickett, with general manager Omar Khan recently saying he has "full faith" in the quarterback but noting the club was open to competition at the position. Could that competition be Wilson? Would Wilson want to go to a club with a first-round presence at the position when less competitive jobs may become available?

The Steelers have also said they'd like to bring back Mason Rudolph, who leapfrogged Pickett as the starter to close the season. Bringing in Wilson could signal to Rudolph that the club is prepared to move in another direction if they can't come to terms.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers releasing veteran CB Patrick Peterson

Pittsburgh is parting ways with veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson after one season with the team. Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowler, is entering his 14th year in the NFL.
news

Patriots agree to terms with TE Hunter Henry on new three-year contract

With free agency looming, the Patriots locked down their starting tight end. Hunter Henry has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the New England Patriots, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Eagles DE Brandon Graham: 'I've got faith' in getting deal done for 15th season in Philly

The Philadelphia Eagles and Brandon Graham haven't agreed on a new contract, but the edge rusher has designs on playing in Philly for a 15th season. Graham told PHLY Sports on Thursday that he has faith a deal can get done at some point.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers 'hopeful' he can play 'two or three or four more years' in NFL

From the start of his move to New York, Aaron Rodgers said that he planned to play more than one season with the Jets. Now, the quarterback could be extending that timetable further, saying in a recent interview that he hopes to be able to play "two or three or four more years."
news

Bears, Jets announce expansion of UK NFL Girls Flag league ahead of International Women's Day

On March 7, a day before International Women's Day, the Chicago Bears and New York Jets helped launch the second year of the NFL Girls Flag football league -- the first all-girls competition of its kind in the United Kingdom.
news

Seahawks GM John Schneider: Re-signing Leonard Williams 'definitely a priority for us'

The Seattle Seahawks' midseason trade for Leonard Williams didn't hoist the club into the playoffs, but general manager John Schneider considers it a priority to keep the defensive lineman around.
news

CB Xavien Howard says 'door is closed' on return to Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will cut cornerback Xavien Howard at the start of the new league year on Wednesday. General manager Chris Grier recently left the door cracked open for a potential return, but Howard slammed that entryway shut on Thursday.
news

Chiefs re-signing LB Drue Tranquill to 3-year, $19M deal

Drue Tranquill is re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year, $19 million deal with $13 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night. 
news

WR Kendrick Bourne hoping to re-sign with Patriots: 'They hold a special place in my heart, so I would love to go back'

Kendrick Bourne expects to be ready to go for Week 1 of the 2024 season and he's hoping it's with the New England Patriots.
news

Rams re-signing guard Kevin Dotson to three-year, $48M deal

Los Angeles is re-signing guard Kevin Dotson to a three-year, $48 million deal, with $32 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. 