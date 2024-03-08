Russell Wilson visiting Steelers ahead of free agency

Wilson won't officially be released by the Denver Broncos until the new league year opens on Wednesday, but the club permitted him to visit prospective teams.

After 10 years in Seattle, the nine-time Pro Bowler was traded to Denver in 2022. His first season went horrifically, and while he improved in Year 2 in the Mile High City -- including 26 TD passes to eight INTs -- Sean Payton & Co. decided to move on.

The Steelers offer an intriguing fit. It's a solid roster with good weapons, a growing offensive line, a stellar defense, and a great head coach. Pittsburgh's continued ability to be competitive despite sub-par quarterback play speaks to Mike Tomlin's operation. Wilson's skill set, mobility and experience could fit well with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Pittsburgh has repeatedly supported former first-round pick Kenny Pickett, with general manager Omar Khan recently saying he has "full faith" in the quarterback but noting the club was open to competition at the position. Could that competition be Wilson? Would Wilson want to go to a club with a first-round presence at the position when less competitive jobs may become available?