Steelers GM Omar Khan: 'I have full faith' in QB Kenny Pickett, but still open to 'competition in the room'

This all culminated in Pickett missing multiple weeks after having surgery to address a high ankle sprain, and then remaining on the bench when healthy for the final game of the season and the Steelers' Wild Card loss.

Through his first two campaigns Pickett is 14-10 as a starter, not a rousing endorsement for keeping him in the role.

While Khan expressed his confidence in Pickett's ability to lead the team going forward, he was clear that no amount of faith takes away the need for options, especially at a key position like quarterback.

"We'll look at every option," Khan said. "Right now we have one guy under contract, that's Kenny Pickett. I feel really good about Kenny, but he knows, and we all know there's going to be competition in the room, and we've always been a team that keeps three quarterbacks and I'd expect that to be the same this year.

"So we'll look at all avenues."

Though there are many quality choices out there both in pending free agents and 2024 NFL Draft prospects to provide that competition, Khan said he would like to bring back a familiar face in the form of Mason Rudolph.

Head coach Mike Tomlin turned to Rudolph in the wake of Pickett's injury, and the 28-year old opened up the offense almost immediately, leading Pittsburgh to a postseason berth down the stretch by winning all three of his regular-season starts.

Rudolph will be a free agent when the market opens up next month, but if Khan had his way, he'd be more than happy to run it back with the QB who stepped up in clutch moments late last season.

"He knows we want him back, we've had conversations, but it's just sort of how the process goes, you know," he said. "At the end of the day, it's a few weeks until the start of the league year. But I know we'd like to have him back, and I believe he wants to come back and compete. He likes it here and we've had a good experience with Mason."