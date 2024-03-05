 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick 'tried to embrace' adversity of injury-laden 2023 season

Published: Mar 05, 2024 at 08:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick experienced a 2023 season unlike any he'd had in his NFL career, dealing with a litany of injuries that knocked him out of a career-high seven games.

Fitzpatrick suffered a hamstring injury that forced him out four games in the middle of the season and he missed the final three regular-season games due to a knee injury. The circumstances tested a different aspect of football for the 27-year-old.

"It's part of the game. It was my first year and hopefully my last year where I've sat a significant amount of time," Fitzpatrick recently told Teresa Varley of the team's official website. "I just tried to embrace it. I tried to still lean from that position, that stance. Even though I wasn't playing, there were still ways I was trying to get better, whether it be on the field or off the field.

"I just had to embrace it. It's part of the game, part of our job."

Related Links

Every team deals with injuries at one point or another during a campaign. For Pittsburgh in 2023, it seemed a weekly occurrence during which main players were out of the lineup. Whether it was Fitzpatrick, T.J. Watt for the playoffs, Cam Heyward (six games missed), Cole Holcomb, Kenny Pickett, etc., Pittsburgh played through a string of injuries.

The remarkable aspect is that despite players like Fitzpatrick missing significant time, Mike Tomlin still led his club to the postseason with a 10-7 record. Given the injury situation, particularly on defense, most teams would have wilted, but Fitzpatrick credited Tomlin with keeping the ship moving forward.

"We had a lot of older guys, veterans step up. We had a lot of younger guys step up," Fitzpatrick said. "We asked a lot of people. It's a telltale sign of the type of team we are. We are a scrappy team that will fight no matter what. We have a lot of selfless dudes who will do a lot of things on and off the field to help. It was no surprise.

"Football is a crazy game. Last year, we had some crazy circumstances. It's a telltale sign of who we are, the type of team Coach T has built, the type of culture Coach T has built. We continue to fight no matter what the circumstances. It's a culture that is hard-nosed. You have a job to do, get it done, no matter how you have to do it."

here main players were out of the lineup. Whether it was Fitzpatrick, T.J. Watt for the playoffs, Cam Heyward (six games missed), Cole Holcomb, Kenny Pickett, etc., Pittsburgh played through a string of injuries.

The remarkable aspect is that despite players like Fitzpatrick missing significant time, Mike Tomlin still led his club to the postseason with a 10-7 record. Given the injury situation, particularly on defense, most teams would have wilted, but Fitzpatrick credited Tomlin with keeping the ship moving forward.

"We had a lot of older guys, veterans step up. We had a lot of younger guys step up," Fitzpatrick said. "We asked a lot of people. It's a telltale sign of the type of team we are. We are a scrappy team that will fight no matter what. We have a lot of selfless dudes who will do a lot of things on and off the field to help. It was no surprise.

"Football is a crazy game. Last year, we had some crazy circumstances. It's a telltale sign of who we are, the type of team Coach T has built, the type of culture Coach T has built. We continue to fight no matter what the circumstances. It's a culture that is hard-nosed. You have a job to do, get it done, no matter how you have to do it."

Related Content

news

Giants won't use franchise tag on Saquon Barkley; RB headed to free agency

The New York Giants will not use their franchise tag on star running back Saquon Barkley ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Panthers place franchise tag on LB Brian Burns

The Panthers have placed the franchise tag on linebacker Brian Burns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

2024 NFL franchise tag tracker: Latest tag news on deadline day

Tuesday marks the official deadline for NFL teams to use a tag on players whose contracts are set to expire. NFL.com is tracking which players are getting the tag, and which ones are not, up to the 4 p.m. ET deadline.
news

Chargers DC Jesse Minter wants to 'unleash' Derwin James in 2024 

The new Chargers defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, is looking forward to taking over this Los Angeles defense and that includes safety Derwin James. "I'm excited just to sort of try to try to unleash Derwin," Minter said. 
news

Dak Prescott 'definitely confident' he'll get extension done with Cowboys

A new dad brimming with optimism, Dak Prescott is assured that he'll get a new deal done with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Broncos inform quarterback Russell Wilson he will be released

The Broncos have informed quarterback Russell Wilson that he is being released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The team confirmed that Wilson would be released after the new league year begins on March 13.
news

Chiefs place franchise tag on CB L'Jarius Sneed

The Kansas City Chiefs have franchise-tagged cornerback L'Jarius Sneed ahead of Tuesday's deadline, the team announced Monday. 
news

Dolphins will not franchise tag DT Christian Wilkins

The Miami Dolphins will not use the franchise tag on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, per sources.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles center Jason Kelce officially announces retirement after 13 seasons

Jason Kelce has officially called it a career. The Philadelphia Eagles center announced his retirement in a press conference Monday, hanging up the cleats after a 13-year career in the City of Brotherly Love.