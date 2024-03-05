Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick 'tried to embrace' adversity of injury-laden 2023 season

Every team deals with injuries at one point or another during a campaign. For Pittsburgh in 2023, it seemed a weekly occurrence during which main players were out of the lineup. Whether it was Fitzpatrick, T.J. Watt for the playoffs, Cam Heyward (six games missed), Cole Holcomb, Kenny Pickett, etc., Pittsburgh played through a string of injuries.

The remarkable aspect is that despite players like Fitzpatrick missing significant time, Mike Tomlin still led his club to the postseason with a 10-7 record. Given the injury situation, particularly on defense, most teams would have wilted, but Fitzpatrick credited Tomlin with keeping the ship moving forward.

"We had a lot of older guys, veterans step up. We had a lot of younger guys step up," Fitzpatrick said. "We asked a lot of people. It's a telltale sign of the type of team we are. We are a scrappy team that will fight no matter what. We have a lot of selfless dudes who will do a lot of things on and off the field to help. It was no surprise.