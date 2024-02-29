 Skip to main content
Advertising

Steelers play-by-play voice Bill Hillgrove retiring from broadcasting NFL games

Published: Feb 29, 2024 at 11:22 AM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

PITTSBURGH -- Bill Hillgrove is retiring as the play-by-play voice of the Pittsburgh Steelers after three decades on the job.

The team made the announcement on Thursday, though the 84-year-old Hillgrove will continue to be on the call for the University of Pittsburgh football and men's basketball teams.

Hillgrove replaced Jack Fleming as the team's play-by-play voice in 1994 and was there for every major moment in franchise history over the last 30 years, including Super Bowl titles after the 2005 and 2008 seasons.

"I have all of July (and) almost all of August to myself now," Hillgrove said. "Every once in a while if the Steelers aren't playing on Sunday, I can get on a boat and enjoy the fall foliage ... which I was never able to do before."

There was no immediate word on who might be Hillgrove's replacement.

"(Bill) has played a major role in broadcasting to our amazing fans on our radio network, but he also found time to be part of so many special events since he began working alongside the great Myron Cope on the airwaves in 1994," Steelers president Art Rooney II said. "Bill will truly be missed by Steelers Nation, but we are excited for him and his family to enjoy his retirement."

Copyright The Associated Press 2024

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Free Agency matchmaking: One team fit for 15 notable free agents

Which contender might Saquon Barkley join? Could Odell Beckham Jr. return to play for the team that drafted him? Nick Shook provides one team fit for 15 notable free agents.
news

Panthers HC Dave Canales: Not planning to 'fix' QB Bryce Young, just need him to 'do his part' in offense

When new Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales was asked Tuesday at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine what his plan was to "fix" quarterback Bryce Young in 2024, Canales said he didn't feel the sophomore signal caller's play was necessarily broken.
news

NFL teams most likely to pick QB in Round 1 of 2024 NFL Draft

Will Sean Payton and the Broncos be in the market for a QB on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft -- and which prospect might fit them best? Lance Zierlein ranks the 10 teams that are likeliest to select a quarterback in Round 1.
news

New Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo: Franchise changes not taking 'shots at' Bill Belichick 

Jerod Mayo's New England Patriots are a new-look group from seasons past. Obvious as the changes might be, Mayo made it clear Wednesday that none of the alterations should be viewed as slights to Bill Belichick, the architect of the Patriots dynasty who parted ways with the franchise after 24 seasons last month.