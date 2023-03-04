Around the NFL

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Anthony Richardson runs 4.43 40, sets modern record for QBs in vertical jump

Published: Mar 04, 2023 at 03:44 PM
Headshot_Author_Dan-Parr_2020
Dan Parr

Original Content Editor, Draft Strategy

INDIANAPOLIS -- Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrived at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine as one of the draft's most intriguing prospects, and he made history during his workout at the event on Saturday.

Richardson set a modern combine record for quarterbacks with a 40 1/2-inch vertical jump (best since at least 2003). Also, Richardson posted a broad jump of 10-foot-9, tying Arkansas' Matt Jones for the best mark in the event by a combine QB since at least '03. Later during Saturday's events at Lucas Oil Stadium, Richardson ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, which places the former Gator fourth among QBs who have run the 40 at the combine since '03.

Related Links

The folks at NFL Research helped put the stunning display of athleticism in context:

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranks Richardson as the No. 14 overall prospect in this year's draft. Richardson said at his Friday press conference that he models his game after Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson. With a showing like Saturday's, it appears the work of patterning himself after those former MVPs is paying off. In fact, he outperformed Newton in the jumps at a similar size to Newton's back in 2011.

After Saturday, we'd expect the discussions of where he might land in the draft to only increase.

Follow Dan Parr on Twitter.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Alabama QB Bryce Young measures in at 5-foot-10 1/8, 204 pounds

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, whose size has been a matter of conjecture in the run-up to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, officially measured in at 5-foot-10 1/8 and 204 pounds on Saturday.

news

Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott could have Brady-like ability to be impactful as cap hit grows

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's cap hit might be rising in 2023, but owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback has the ability to bridge the gap in any talent the roster might lose because of it.

news

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson 'fired up' for Eric Bieniemy hire: 'We're gonna put it all on the line'

Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is "fired up" to work with Washington's new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

news

Cowboys to franchise tag RB Tony Pollard if no long-term deal is reached by Tuesday

The Dallas Cowboys will place the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard if the two sides cannot reach a long-term deal before March 7's deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Michigan's DJ Turner II blazes 4.26-second 40-yard dash

Michigan cornerback DJ Turner II is the early leader for fastest player at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine after posting a time of 4.26 seconds in the 40-yard dash on Friday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Raiders plan to franchise tag RB Josh Jacobs if no long-term deal is reached by Tuesday

The Raiders plan to place the franchise tag on running back Josh Jacobs if the sides cannot come to a deal on a long-term extension by Tuesday's deadline, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday.

news

QB Mike White 'would love to be back with the Jets,' but also intrigued by Dolphins

Quarterback Mike White said he'd like to return to the New York Jets, but knows it might not happen as he heads toward free agency.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Kentucky QB Will Levis brimming with confidence: 'I want to be the greatest of all time'

Kentucky's Will Levis, a likely top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, spoke Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine and -- in under 15 minutes -- presented himself as arguably the most self-assured QB in this year's class.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett discusses Jan. arrest on public intoxication charge

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett spoke with media members on Friday for the first time since his arrest for public intoxication in late January.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Florida QB Anthony Richardson models game after Cam Newton, Lamar Jackson

Florida's Anthony Richardson, one of the draft's most intriguing QB prospects, told reporters on Friday that in high school he modeled his game after two notable passers: Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE