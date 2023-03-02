Anthony Richardson landing spots: Which NFL team is most likely to draft toolsy quarterback prospect?

If the draft shakes out with Young, Stroud and Levis going inside the top seven selections -- as many believe will happen -- Richardson could be sitting on the board for a Carolina team that made it all the way to the Super Bowl behind quarterback Cam Newton, a former league MVP whose game was defined by size and dynamism.





The Panthers just hit reset with the hiring of Frank Reich, who could have the patience and demeanor to fully nurture the enormous potential of the Florida prospect.