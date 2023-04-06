2023 NFL mock draft ... with a twist! What every team SHOULD do in Round 1

Any team drafting Carter clearly has to take into account the off-field issues. Personally, I see two squads in the best position to take him in the first round: you guys and the Lions. I love the coaches for both teams. I love what we can see of the culture in both organizations. Both are playoff teams with bonus picks, thanks to previous trades with the Broncos and Rams. (I know readers are saying, "But the Lions weren't a playoff team," to which I'd say, "Sure, but they were better than the Giants and Vikings last January, so I'll stick to it." I also know I'm going to get a note from my editor telling me I can't say the Lions were a playoff team, and then I'll be all, "I explained that they weren't a playoff team but essentially were like one," and we'll end up in a stalemate, with me eventually giving in. Unless all of this made it through, in which case: Yay, me!)





Carter could end up being the most talented player in the draft, and he makes way too much sense for the 'Hawks here. Pete Carroll would get the most out of him. If everyone's comfortable on the character front, I can't imagine you guys wasting too much time before making this pick.