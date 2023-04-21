2023 NFL Draft: All-Pros, Pro Bowlers and overachievers in this class

The 2023 wide receiver class lacks a premier WR1 but is loaded with intriguing complementary weapons. Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njiba, Boston College's Zay Flowers, USC's Jordan Addison and TCU's Quentin Johnston are vying for the top spot as gifted playmakers with unique individual styles. Although teams might pass on a Day 1 option to fill another need, the depth of the class makes it possible to add a productive playmaker like North Carolina's Josh Downs or Houston's Nathaniel "Tank" Dell on Day 2 or Day 3.

The tight end class is this draft's deepest and most talented position group. Utah's Dalton Kincaid and Notre Dame's Michael Mayer are the top "Flex" (H-back) and "Y" (traditional tight end) prospects, but there are plenty of playmakers available to teams looking for a potential impact player at the position. Oregon State's Luke Musgrave, Iowa's Sam LaPorta and Georgia's Darnell Washington could pay immediate dividends as Day 2 standouts.

Teams seeking offensive linemen could find plenty of quality starters in the first few rounds. The offensive tackle class, in particular, is stocked with long, rangy athletes possessing the strength, power and agility to shine as pass protectors or people-movers at the point of attack. Northwestern's Peter Skoronski, Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr., Georgia's Broderick Jones and Tennessee's Darnell Wright are Day 1 prospects with impact potential. Florida's O'Cyrus Torrence is a mauler/brawler with the power and pop to dominate defenders in the trenches. Minnesota's John Michael Smitz, Ohio State's Luke Wypler and Wisconsin's Joe Tippman comprise a rock-solid collection of pivots with the athleticism and intangibles to step in as Year 1 starters.