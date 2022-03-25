Deshaun Watson introduced as Browns quarterback, maintains innocence amid allegations

Throughout Friday's 40-minute press conference, Watson reiterated his innocence, noting several times he never "assaulted" or "disrespected" any women.

The 26-year-old was asked how he can convince Browns fans he's not the person detailed in the lawsuits.

"I understand the whole circumstances is very difficult," he said. "Especially for the women's side of the fans in this community. I'm not naïve to that. I know these allegations is very, very serious, but like I mentioned before, I've never assaulted any woman. I never disrespected any woman. I was raised by a single-parent mom who has two aunties who is her sister. That's who raised me. I was raised to be genuine and to respect everyone and everything around me. So I've always defended that and I will continue to stand on that. I just want the opportunity to be able to show who I really am in the community and be hands on and help people and serve other people."

Watson was asked if he had any regrets with how the past year has unfolded.

"I don't have any regrets," he said. "Like I said before, the things that are off the field right now that came up caught me by surprise because I never did anything that these people are alleging. I know a lot of people said that I took the year off, and I used that to be able to clear my name, like the previous two weeks, and just continuing to fight that. And I just continue to work and become a better person and better player and just a better son, like my mom has always taught me."

Berry said the Browns conducted an extensive investigation into the quarterback and his legal situation, and that, upon advice from legal counsel, the team did not reach out directly to the 22 women who have filed civil suits against Watson.

"We were advised by our attorneys, we were advised against reaching out directly to the 22 women out of concern that it would be considered interfering with a criminal investigation," Berry said. "And it's this among several other reasons that made it important for us to use independent investigative resources that were unbiased and comprehensive, so that we could get a full picture and a full perspective of the criminal and civil cases."

Dee Haslam described the decision to acquire Watson "a really hard and difficult journey for us and our family."

"We knew going into this that this could be really hard on individuals that could trigger emotions from individuals that had been through sexual abuse," Dee Haslam said. "I just have to tell you, our compassion for those individuals is really deep. We know how hard this has been on them."

"I know we can both say, as can others in our organization, that we put more time, more thought, more effort, talked to more people, did more research on this decision by far than any other decision we've made with the Cleveland Browns," Jimmy Haslam said. "It's not something we took lightly -- it's something we took very seriously and we feel comfortable with the process we went through."

Watson acknowledged that he had upward of 40 massage therapists during his five years in Houston. Watson said multiple factors went into that strikingly high figure.