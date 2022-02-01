East-West Shrine Bowl practice standouts: Could UCLA's Kyle Philips be the next Hunter Renfrow?

Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame

Coan stands out at practice and had a couple nice TD tosses, including one to Virginia TE Jelani Woods (more on Woods below) down the seam during the team red-zone period. Coan waited a beat to let Woods clear the second level before hitting him with a strike.

Later during team period, Coan let one loose downfield to Maryland TE Chigoziem Okonkwo for a touchdown of 50-plus yards. The defense bit on the underneath out route, and Coan hit Okonkwo deep over the middle for the score.

Coan was 11-2 in his lone season with the Irish after transferring from Wisconsin, where he missed the 2020 season after breaking his foot before the campaign kicked off. In 2019 at Wisconsin, he finished seventh in FBS with a 69.6 completion percentage to go with 18 TD passes against five interceptions. Coan measured in at 6-3, weighing 217 pounds with a 9 1/2-inch hand size, checking off those boxes for evaluators, as well.

Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

Woods stands out first for his size. At 6-6 3/4 and 259 pounds, he is quite physically imposing. And the man can move. Woods not only caught the aforementioned red-zone TD from Coan, but the first-team All-ACC selection also impressed throughout the rest of practice.

Woods led all ACC tight ends in receiving yards (598) and touchdowns (8) in 2021 after spending the four prior years at Oklahoma State. While he appeared in 34 games (starting 28) for the Cowboys, he logged just 31 total receptions, as his size was used more in a blocking role. Woods showed this past season -- and is doing so again in Las Vegas -- that he is a legit threat in the pass game.

Derrick Tangelo, DT, Penn State

The 6-1 5/8, 304-pound DT has been disruptive this week. Every time you look up, he seems to be in the backfield. Tangelo transferred to Penn State for the 2021 season after four years at Duke, where he started 27 games.