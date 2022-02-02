East-West Shrine Bowl practice standouts: North Carolina RB Ty Chandler puts on a show!

Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina

Tuesday was the Ty Chandler show at West practice. Every time Chandler touched the ball, good things seemed to happen. He was excellent in one-on-one receiving drills between running backs and linebackers, particularly on one reception down the sideline off an out-and-up route.

Chandler also capped off a goal-line period with two consecutive touchdown runs, making a nice cut upfield on the second to reach paydirt. After transferring from Tennessee to North Carolina prior to the 2021 season, Chandler racked up nearly 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns, earning second-Team All-ACC honors.

Chandler measured in at 5-10 7/8 and 203 pounds, a size that comps with Elijah Mitchell, who rushed for 963 yards and five scores as a rookie after the 49ers selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Mitchell checked in at 5-10 1/4 and 201 pounds during his pro day at Louisiana.

Jerreth Sterns, WR, Western Kentucky

Sterns has been impressive throughout his Vegas venture. He's extremely quick and can get out of breaks fluidly. The second-team All-American has caught everything thrown his way -- no surprise, considering he hauled in a whopping 150 receptions (the third-highest total in FBS history) in his lone season at Western Kentucky after transferring in from Houston Baptist along with quarterback Bailey Zappe, who is at the Senior Bowl.

Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin

Sanborn stood out in RB/LB one-on-one receiving drills Tuesday, including one rep where he stoned the back at the top of his route and broke on the pass to knock it away.

The Wisconsin 'backer was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021 and earned the team's Defensive Player of the Year honor. His 88.8 PFF grade ranked fifth among FBS off-ball linebackers last season.

Qwynnterrio Cole, S, Louisville

Cole showed off his coverage skills in one-on-one drills Tuesday, stepping in front of the receiver and making an interception before taking it back to the house.