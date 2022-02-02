East-West Shrine Bowl practice standouts: North Carolina RB Ty Chandler puts on a show!

LAS VEGAS -- The 97th East-West Shrine Bowl kicks off Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. The game is being played in Las Vegas for the first time at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders.
The NFL has partnered with the game and is providing the coaches beginning this year to offer development opportunities, selecting deserving instructors from teams that did not make the playoffs. Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach D'Anton Lynn is the head coach of the East team, while Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady's assuming the role for the West squad.
Here are eight players who stood out at Tuesday's practices:
EAST TEAM
Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State
The 2021 MAC Player of the Year has been solid every day of practice and impressed again on Tuesday. Crum looks comfortable making all the short and intermediate throws, even completing one to fellow QB D'Eriq King, who took some reps at receiver on Tuesday. (King stands just 5-foot-8 1/2, so an NFL future could rely on him successfully transitioning away from the quarterback position.)
Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami
Rambo has turned heads in Vegas as a smooth mover on the perimeter. He's able to almost glide in and out of breaks, creating separation from the defense. Rambo caught a nice back-shoulder TD from Brown QB EJ Perry during the red-zone period on Tuesday.
The Oklahoma transfer just set Miami's single-season record with 79 receptions, which is three more than he totaled over the course of three seasons in Norman. He also set a Hurricanes record for receiving yards with 1,172.
Alec Lindstrom, C, Boston College
Lindstrom is likely the first offensive lineman who will be selected from this East-West Shrine Bowl group in April, and he showed why in OL/DL one-on-one drills on Tuesday. Lindstrom had a couple of very impressive reps where he was able to anchor and stop the defender in his tracks.
If the name sounds familiar, it's because his older brother is Chris Lindstrom, who was a first-round pick of the Falcons in 2019. Alec is a two-time first-team All-ACC selection who started 37 career games at center for Boston College. Pro Football Focus graded his as the fifth-best pass-blocking center in the FBS this past season (84.6).
Diego Fagot, LB, Navy
The Navy linebacker has acquitted himself well in practice sessions. He batted down a pass attempted for D'Eriq King while in coverage Tuesday, showing he's not just an in-the-box 'backer. Fagot is a two-time first-team All-AAC selection who led the Midshipmen in tackles in each of the past three seasons.
WEST TEAM
Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina
Tuesday was the Ty Chandler show at West practice. Every time Chandler touched the ball, good things seemed to happen. He was excellent in one-on-one receiving drills between running backs and linebackers, particularly on one reception down the sideline off an out-and-up route.
Chandler also capped off a goal-line period with two consecutive touchdown runs, making a nice cut upfield on the second to reach paydirt. After transferring from Tennessee to North Carolina prior to the 2021 season, Chandler racked up nearly 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns, earning second-Team All-ACC honors.
Chandler measured in at 5-10 7/8 and 203 pounds, a size that comps with Elijah Mitchell, who rushed for 963 yards and five scores as a rookie after the 49ers selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Mitchell checked in at 5-10 1/4 and 201 pounds during his pro day at Louisiana.
Jerreth Sterns, WR, Western Kentucky
Sterns has been impressive throughout his Vegas venture. He's extremely quick and can get out of breaks fluidly. The second-team All-American has caught everything thrown his way -- no surprise, considering he hauled in a whopping 150 receptions (the third-highest total in FBS history) in his lone season at Western Kentucky after transferring in from Houston Baptist along with quarterback Bailey Zappe, who is at the Senior Bowl.
Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin
Sanborn stood out in RB/LB one-on-one receiving drills Tuesday, including one rep where he stoned the back at the top of his route and broke on the pass to knock it away.
The Wisconsin 'backer was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021 and earned the team's Defensive Player of the Year honor. His 88.8 PFF grade ranked fifth among FBS off-ball linebackers last season.
Qwynnterrio Cole, S, Louisville
Cole showed off his coverage skills in one-on-one drills Tuesday, stepping in front of the receiver and making an interception before taking it back to the house.
Cole spent one year at Louisville after logging four seasons at Alcorn State. He transferred after the program did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19. He started all 13 games for the Cardinals this past fall, finishing second on the team with 86 tackles while breaking up six passes and nabbing one INT.