2022 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Marc Ross: I've been saying for months now that Skyy Moore is my favorite player in this year's draft. While other big-school wideouts are locks to go in Round 1 -- guys like Jameson Williams, Drake London, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave -- Moore was an under-the-radar prospect at the start of the pre-draft process. He can match any of those aforementioned guys in terms of pure production, playmaking, football intelligence and skills. The versatile receiver has the talent and confidence to be a winning starter no matter where he is drafted.

Rhett Lewis: I'm saying Oklahoma's Nik Bonitto. A fireball off the edge, Bonitto has great athleticism and first-step quickness to gain an advantage against offensive tackles. One attribute we've discussed a bunch on NFL Network's Path to the Draft: Bonitto's ability to bend and get around tackles, and how it compares favorably to edge players projected to go in the first round. He is a bit undersized (6-foot-3, 248 pounds) to be a prototypical edge defender, but he can hold up against the run. He will no doubt be an impact player for the NFL team that takes him on Day 2.

DeAngelo Hall: Alabama wide receiver John Metchie is a projected Day 2 pick but is worthy of being a first-rounder. He was having a great season in 2021 -- with a team-high 96 catches for 1,142 yards, 11.9 per rec., eight TDs in 13 starts -- before suffering a torn ACL in the SEC title game, which forced him to miss the team's playoff run and certainly hurt his draft stock. The 5-11, 187-pound wideout is a clean route runner and has what it takes to be a starting slot receiver, as long as he fully recovers from the knee injury.