 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Around The NFL's Preseason Awards

Published: Aug 30, 2014 at 07:40 AM
Rosenthal_Gregg
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

We've previewed every regular season award possible in writing and on our podcast, but what about the five weeks we've just wasted?

In bars across America, the people have loudly debated the merits of various Preseason MVP candidates before sadly realizing the Preseason MVP award does not exist. At least not until now.

Let's make some history:

Preseason MVP: Corey Washington

We'll someday tell our grandchildren about Washington's magical August of 2014. The little-known wideout scored a game-winning touchdown in four straight games for the New York Giants. If "clutch" exists, that's it.

The undrafted 6-foot-4 player earned a spot on the Giants by leading the team in receiving for the month. Only in August can Nassib-to-Washington be the key ingredients to an undefeated record.

"He has one area that he has done very well and this is he will go up and get the ball," coach Tom Coughlin said.

Well, that seems like a significant area to do well when it's your job to catch footballs.

Honorable mention

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Seemingly every other catch was a 46-yard touchdown.

Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars: It took one month to make general manager David Caldwell look like a genius.

Matt McGloin, Oakland Raiders: He almost won the award purely based on his Michael Jordan-like shoulder shrug after throwing a game-winning touchdown against Detroit.

Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints: It took four years as a pro for Ingram to look like he did in college.

Defensive Player of the Preseason: Margus Hunt:

Anyone who watched Hard Knocks last season has a soft spot for Hunt. In August, he took all his raw talent and turned it into production.

I could go on about Hunt, but Chris Wesseling already did it for me here.

Honorable mention

Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: He's one star player who doesn't play half speed in August.

Andre Hal, Houston Texans: I have no idea who Hal is, but two pick-sixes in one preseason has to be a record.

Jay Elliott, Green Bay Packers: He's what the preseason is about, in the best way possible. Five sacks in the fake games should have earned him a roster spot. He had three sacks in one four-play stretch during one game!

Comeback Player of the Preseason: Santonio Holmes, Chicago Bears

Fewer than two weeks ago, he didn't have a job. Now Holmes has shown he's completely recovered from being the first man in NFL history to get kicked out of his own huddle.

The race for the 2015 Preseason MVP, meanwhile, is only 11 months away.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" predicts our Super Bowl champions and the major winners of the regular-season awards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts place franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

The Colts are placing the franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per a source.
news

Patriots place transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger

The Pats are placing the transition tag on Kyle Dugger, keeping the safety off the market and giving them a chance to match any offers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.
news

Bears place franchise tag on CB Jaylon Johnson

The Chicago Bears used their franchise tag on cornerback Jaylon Johnson ahead of Tuesday's deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Seahawks release veteran safeties Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs

Seattle's secondary will look quite different next season under new head coach Mike Macdonald. The Seahawks released safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs on Tuesday.
news

Jaguars place franchise tag on linebacker Josh Allen 

Jacksonville won't let its breakout star test free agency. The Jaguars are expected to use their franchise tag on linebacker Josh Allen ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Texans re-signing TE Dalton Schultz to three-year, $36 million contract

The Houston Texans agreed to terms on a three-year, $36 million contract to keep Dalton Schultz in Houston on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Buccaneers place franchise tag on safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

The Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on safety Antoine Winfield Jr., NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday, per sources.
news

Ravens DT Justin Madubuike receives franchise tag after breakout 2023 season

The Baltimore Ravens placed the franchise tag on star defensive tackle Justin Madubuike ahead of Tuesday's deadline, the team announced
news

Giants won't use franchise tag on Saquon Barkley; RB headed to free agency

The New York Giants will not use their franchise tag on star running back Saquon Barkley ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Panthers place franchise tag on LB Brian Burns

The Panthers have placed the franchise tag on linebacker Brian Burns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick 'tried to embrace' adversity of injury-laden 2023 season

Following an injury-riddled 2023 season, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick embraced the adversity he faced the past few months and credits Mike Tomlin's club for persevering through it all.