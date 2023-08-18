Around the NFL

Despite Marcus Mariota's preseason struggles, Nick Sirianni isn't open to QB2 competition

Published: Aug 18, 2023 at 08:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed two games late last season due to a shoulder injury. Philly lost both, putting their No. 1 seed briefly in peril. In 2021, he dealt with an ankle issue. The quarterback's physical style of play makes the Eagles' offense dangerous but also puts him at risk for injury.

To ensure their Super Bowl hopes don't wither on the vine if unfortunate injury strikes Hurts in 2023, Philly needs a capable backup. With Gardner Minshew -- last year's replacement -- following Shane Steichen to Indianapolis, the Eagles inked veteran Marcus Mariota, who struggled in one season in Atlanta but owns dual-threat ability that could mesh well in Nick Sirianni's offense.

Through two preseason games, it hasn't been pretty for Mariota. The same issues that got him benched in Atlanta have reared their heads. He's woefully inaccurate passing, particularly missing high. He's had a few solid runs through two preseason games, and his mobility would be a plus if he's forced to play, but he misses far too many easy throws to be effective.

Thursday night in the eventual 18-18 tie with the Cleveland Browns, Mariota played the entire first half, going 9-of-17 passing for 86 yards, an INT and three sacks. He added one run for five yards. In seven drives, the Eagles' offense generated 88 total net yards with Mariota on the field and five total first downs -- no more than two on any single possession.

"I was sloppy. I can do a better job of getting our guys operating cleaner and more efficiently," Mariota said after the game, via the team's official transcript. "But that is what preseason is for. Kind of get some of that stuff ironed out. Clean off some of the rust. We'll find ways to get better."

By contrast, rookie Tanner McKee entered and jumpstarted the offense. For the second-consecutive week, the Stanford product looked sharp, was able to distribute the ball effectively and looked savvy in the pocket. Had his wideouts not dropped several passes, McKee's 10-of-18 for 147 yards and a TD line in six drives would have been even better.

Given the dichotomy of the QB play in Philly, Sirianni was asked Thursday if there was a chance McKee could unseat Mariota for the No. 2 spot behind Hurts.

"Way too early on this. Marcus is our backup, and pleased with the way Tanner is playing," he responded.

Sirianni underscored that the Eagles like what Mariota brings to the offense and must tailor the game plan to that -- if he's needed in a game.

"It's also us finding out what he does well, too," he said. "What he sees well, what looks good to him. I know he didn't play the way he wanted to tonight. I wouldn't say he struggled the last game. You guys might have said that. I didn't say that. He ran around and made some good plays and moved the ball really well with him in there against Baltimore. So tonight, yeah, obviously not up to his standard, but it's about us finding what works for him. And that's just us learning him. That's us working together to figure that out."

Playing in the second half of preseason games, McKee has mostly faced defenders who won't make their respective rosters. It's a good sign that he's dealing against those players, but it doesn't mean the sixth-round pick will be the next Brock Purdy. But there are signs that he could eventually be the Eagles' backup, if not this year, then perhaps in 2024.

"So, what I would say is, again, I would see the ball consistently going to the right spot on time -- that's what you want for your quarterback -- with accuracy so he can make all the throws. He can see it," Sirianni said of McKee. "So, he's been doing good. To compare him to anybody else based off two preseason games, I don't want to go there, but am I pleased with how he's looked and what he's doing? Of course."

There's zero surprise that Sirianni would back Mariota in this spot over McKee. There is little utility in saying anything other than what Sirianni said. The truth is that Mariota's struggles do raise questions about the Eagles' viability should Hurts suffer an injury. If that were to happen, we'd see how long a leash the veteran received if his play continued, as we've seen the past two weeks.

