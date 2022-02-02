Jalen Hurts to undergo ankle surgery; Eagles QB expected to make full recovery by start of OTAs

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ will indeed undergo surgery to repair the injured ankle that nagged him down the stretch of the 2021 season.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that Hurts will have surgery today, per sources informed of the situation.

Following the Eagles' playoff loss to Tampa Bay, Hurts was seen in a walking boot. The QB said at the time he hoped to avoid surgery, but ultimately the procedure was necessary.

Hurts played through the injury late in the season, which hampered his running ability. He missed one game due to the foot injury.

The second-year QB led the Eagles in rushing, netting 784 yards and 10 TDs on 139 attempts. In 15 starts, Hurts completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 3,144 yards and 16 passing touchdowns.