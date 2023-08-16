Around the NFL

Titans WR Treylon Burks suffered LCL sprain, will miss multiple weeks

Published: Aug 16, 2023 at 06:56 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

﻿Treylon Burks﻿ and the Tennessee Titans avoided a major disaster, but Burks will still be on the mend for a while.

Burks sustained an LCL sprain during Wednesday's practice and will miss a few weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Burks appeared to come up with a nice catch on a deep ball in practice and, without any contact, went down to the ground after the grab. He popped back up, but then was clearly limping. He was then carted off.

Thus, after the scare, an LCL sprain and being absent for a few weeks should be considered good news for the Titans' 2022 first-round pick.

Burks saw action in just 11 games during his rookie campaign, totaling 33 receptions for 444 yards and one touchdown. For the Titans offense to pick things up in 2023, it will be counting on improved contributions from Burks, who portends to the lead the WR corps alongside veteran free-agent signee DeAndre Hopkins﻿.

A preseason crisis appears to have been averted in Tennessee.

