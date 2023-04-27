Jaguars agree to terms with DT DaVon Hamilton on three-year, $34.5 million deal

Coming off a career season, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman DaVon Hamilton is getting a career-changing contract extension.
Hamilton and the Jaguars have agreed to terms on a three-year, $34.5 million deal with $23 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday evening. Rapoport added that with incentives, Hamilton's deal carries a max value of $36 million.
A third-round selection of the Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft, the 26-year-old Hamilton played in all 17 games in 2022 with 14 starts, 2.5 sacks, 56 tackles, five tackles for loss and six QB hits. All those statistics were career highs for the Ohio State product.
Having turned its 2022 season and the franchise around last year, Jacksonville has locked up one of its key cogs up the middle of a maturing defense.