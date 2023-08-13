Jaguars QB Nathan Rourke on highlight-reel play against Cowboys: 'It's a bit of a blur'

Even Rourke's head coach Doug Pederson was impressed by the play.

"The toughness and poise in the pocket, with a couple of guys on him … to make that throw … I haven't seen too many plays like that even in a preseason game," Pederson said, via Garry Smits of Jacksonville.com. "He did a nice job leading that group in the second half. He had a really good second half."

Rourke finished 9 of 17 for 153 yards and a touchdown on the night. He also ran six times for 20 yards and a score. Starting QB Trevor Lawrence went 5 of 6 for 36 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception in two drives. Second-string QB C.J. Beathard completed 6 of 13 passes for 80 yards.

"Nate had some unbelievable plays," Lawrence said. "That was really cool to see him play well. That's what it takes in these preseason games … end of the game, you get a lot of different guys in there. You've got to have some plays like that. He won the game for us."

Rourke's journey started at Fort Scott Community College, where he played for one year before transferred to Ohio University. He showcased his dual-threat ability in three years with the Bobcats by throwing for 7,457 yards and 60 touchdowns in the air and rushing for 2,634 yards on the ground and 49 TDs. He then took his talents to the Canadian Football League and had a stellar 2022 campaign, throwing for 3,349 yards and 25 TDs in 10 games for the BC Lions.

When asked if he saw his performance against Dallas as a sort of "coming out" game in the NFL, Rourke said he's still keeping the same mindset and is determined to continue moving forward.

"It is just a preseason game, but it's fun to be out there," he said, via the team's transcripts. "You get to show them what you got, that you can't really do with the plays in practice. It's a good stepping off point that we will continue to build on."